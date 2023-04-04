The former Spanish soccer player, Gerard Piqué continues to be a trend in the digital world after his figure gained relevance beyond soccer after the separation with his ex-wife, the Colombian singer Shakira. Both head the trending topics every time information arises around the two.

Recently, Piqué accompanied his colleague, Gerard Romero, on a live show, who invited him to the space to talk about the football league he presides over, the ‘Kings League’. However, in it, he had a moment where he reflected on how to cope with criticism. In that section, she commented on how he and his partner felt after receiving the “tiradera” from his ex-partner.

“Now we dedicate ourselves to throwing beef. Then the other one, and I don’t want to go into it, but it’s also a personal issue… The issue of throwing beef is very good, it’s fashion, it’s the zasca… But then we don’t think about the consequences that it can have on a mental level in the people to whom you throw the ‘beef'”, Piqué initially commented.

In addition, he added his reflection on the impact that criticism can have on people: “But we don’t think about the other person afterwards. What has to happen? Someone commit suicide and say ‘oh, we’ve gone too far? I am very disappointed with what society itself is. I try to live my life and there comes a point where I am absolutely indifferent to what people say”.

The confession of Luisa Fernanda W about the death of Legarda

Why do they classify Piqué as xenophobic?

During this interview, the president of the Kings League told about all the “hate” he has received after learning the details of their separation and after the ‘beef’ (indirect) in Shakira’s songs:

“I can give you an example. My ex-partner, who is Latin American… You don’t know what I’ve come to receive on social networks from people who are fans of her… Outrageous. I don’t care about anything, really. Zero” , said.

This comment revolutionized social networks, since Latin Americans felt offended after this phrase that suggests a negative attitude towards this population, insinuating that it is only they who criticize their actions in a perhaps derogatory way. “The contemptuous and xenophobic way in which Piqué refers to the fact that she is Latin America [Shakira]as if Latinos were less, disgusting”is a sample of the comments that can be read on social networks.

Shakira replied



“Proud to be Latin American” and with various flags of the region such as Argentina, Paraguay, Peru, Bahams, Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Chile, Dominica, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua , Panama, Dominican Republic, San Cristóbal, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, The woman from Barranquilla responded to her ex-partner, earning the affection of her people represented in the more than 800 “likes” in this tweet from Shakira’s official account.