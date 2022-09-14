Home News The death of Simone Mattarelli, found hanged after the pursuit of the carabinieri. The family: “Reopen the investigation”
News

The death of Simone Mattarelli, found hanged after the pursuit of the carabinieri. The family: “Reopen the investigation”

by admin
The death of Simone Mattarelli, found hanged after the pursuit of the carabinieri. The family: “Reopen the investigation”

A story that still has too many questions to answer. It is that of the death of Simone Mattarellithe 28-year-old found hanged from a machine of the Eurovetro company in Origgio in the province of Varese on the afternoon of January 3, 2021. A suicide according to the prosecutor and the investigating judge of Busto Arsizio, something else for the family members who have long been asking for an in-depth investigation of that night, which began with a chase of the carabinieri on the Brianza state roads to stop the BMW driven by Mattarelli who had fled after having skipped the military halt.

See also  Administrative, the Castelguidone case: 278 voters, only one goes to the polling stations. Elections canceled

You may also like

On trial – International

Vittorio Veneto, Monica Segat is the first female...

Tourists recovered at night on the top of...

Transport tickets increase: all the increases from Turin...

Police States – Dan Savage

Grape Festival in Caluso, the golden bunch awarded...

Forza Italia gazebo vandalized in Corvetto: “We will...

Conegliano, Expo returns to the center over the...

The woman of the 1993 massacres, the anti-mafia...

He wants to buy a 4×4 vehicle online...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy