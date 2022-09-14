A story that still has too many questions to answer. It is that of the death of Simone Mattarellithe 28-year-old found hanged from a machine of the Eurovetro company in Origgio in the province of Varese on the afternoon of January 3, 2021. A suicide according to the prosecutor and the investigating judge of Busto Arsizio, something else for the family members who have long been asking for an in-depth investigation of that night, which began with a chase of the carabinieri on the Brianza state roads to stop the BMW driven by Mattarelli who had fled after having skipped the military halt.
