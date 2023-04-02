Home News The Easter Open international tennis tournament opens on April 3 in Lomé – TOGOTOPNEWS
The promoter of the Easter Open international tennis tournament announces the opening of the third edition of this tournament on April 3 in Lomé. The announcement was made on Monday March 27, 2023 during a press conference in Lomé by Septime DOGBEH, the promoter.

After the two editions which took place in Cotonou in 2021 and 2022, the international tennis tournament is being renewed to become one of the major tennis events in the West African sub-region.

“This year, since we have integrated the ladies’ competition, there are nearly 3,700,000 prizes,” said the promoter.

Easter Open is a professional tennis tournament in the sense that those who play this competition are young Togolese, Beninese, Ivorian… who play all the time to earn money and at the same time points to stay in the ranking.

The Easter Open tennis tournament is on the way to becoming an essential event in the calendar of official tournaments of the African Tennis Confederation.

Essiel Septime DOGBEH, promoter of this tournament is Director of SD Marketing Factory (Studies & training in marketing) and of Bleu Marine… (Creation of brands, logos, packaging and Events). Consultant in Marketing and Entrepreneurship, he is a Lomé Business School (LBS) professor.

Togotopnews

