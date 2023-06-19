Home » The Eln released two kidnapped people in Arauca and Valle
The Eln released two kidnapped people in Arauca and Valle

OF THE new releases of people that the ELN had kidnapped were made yesterday, it is about Diego Cardona Campo, 50 years old, who works in the Ombudsman of Cali as Administrative and Financial Chief; and Jennifer Arboleda Millán, wife of a member of the Military Forces.

Cardona Campo was kidnapped by members of this guerrilla on June 10, who took him from a farm in the municipality of Restrepo, Valle, where he was with his family.

The ombudsman of Cali, Harold Cortés, expressed about the release of this citizen, in Buenaventura as mentioned, that “with deep joy I inform that Diego Cardona Campo, an official of the Ombudsman’s Office, is free, safe and sound. I thank the authorities for managing him and the other people for their solidarity. It is time to reiterate that these events cannot recur in our country.” Cardona is the brother of a former mayor of Guacarí and cousin of the ousted governor of Valle, Juan Carlos Abadía Campo.

While Jennifer Arboleda Millán was released with the mediation of the People’s Ombudsman in the municipality of Fortul, department of Arauca, who had been kidnapped by the ELN since June 13.

On the other hand, the top commander of the ELN, alias ‘Antonio García’, referred yesterday to the issue of financing this guerrilla during the bilateral ceasefire that he agreed with the Government to be fulfilled from next August.

There is great controversy in this matter after alias ‘Pablo Beltrán’, head of the ELN team in the peace negotiation that they are carrying out with the Government, said that there is no agreement in the protocols regarding their financing during the ceasefire. He pointed out that for this reason they do not rule out continuing kidnapping and extortion at this stage.

For this reason, President Petro pointed out that it is being analyzed in the future to set up a multi-donor fund to finance the ELN. However, the mere idea has outraged many who consider that it would be paying the subversives not to commit crimes.

“The ELN must continue supporting its combatants, it is common sense that finances are required. How to get them is the big question”, said ‘Antonio García’.

While former vice president Germán Vargas Lleras stated yesterday that “on the side of the ELN, nothing at all. A ceasefire was agreed to suit their needs, that is, very different from the improvised and failed ceasefire in December. In any case, not a cessation of hostilities as the country would have expected.

