the European association — Enterprises is born

It takes the name of Eit Culture & Creativity the European association of all 29 organizations of the innovation community for cultural and creative industries (Kic Icc). They will be joined, by the end of 2023, by other partners for a total of fifty of the bodies and institutions involved. From 2024, participation will be open to other entities such as private companies.

The association aims to strengthen and transform the European cultural and creative industries sector by connecting creatives and organizations to the European innovation network.

The Kic Cultural and Creative Industries, created in 2022 by Ice consortiumis a European consortium which also includes the Emilia Romagna regionthrough Art-ER. The result of the new 2021-2027 strategy of theEit which sees in the sector one of the main engines of economic growth and job creation across Europe. The cultural and creative industries represent 5.5% of European GDP and employ 6.2% of the workforce.

I numeral the Eight

The EIT brings together nearly 3,000 partners from leading business, research and education organizations across Europe in over 60 innovation hubs and has promoted more than 3,800 startups and scaleupscreated more than 1,400 new products and services that have gone to raise more than €3.9 billion in external capital. More than 3,800 students have graduated from EIT’s masters and doctoral programmes.