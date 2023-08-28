The Exciting and Enriching Experience of the 2023 Military Summer Camp for Senior Freshmen at Jiaxing High School Attached to Beijing Normal University

The 2023 military summer camp for senior freshmen of Jiaxing High School Attached to Beijing Normal University has kicked off with a variety of lectures and activities. The camp aims to provide a serious and intense experience for the freshmen while also offering moments of laughter and enjoyment. The students have been given the opportunity to learn military skills, broaden their knowledge, and expand their horizons.

The camp began on August 16 with a lecture from Fang Huaxin, the Principal of Jiaxing High School Attached to Beijing Normal University. The lecture, titled “Starting a New Journey in the Hot Season,” emphasized the importance of fitness and diligence for the freshmen. Principal Fang urged the students to quickly adapt to high school life and highlighted the significance of being honest, diligent, and proactive in their studies. The lecture received positive feedback from the students, who found it inspiring and motivating.

Following Principal Fang’s lecture, two teachers from the school’s learning development center, Xu Yaping and Zhang Amber, gave special lectures on Yaxing Education. They provided guidance on campus life, especially in the dormitories, and introduced the school’s standard procedures for etiquette, labor, and discipline. The lectures aimed to instill the values of aesthetics, confidence, and a positive outlook on learning in the students.

A career planning lecture was also held as part of the camp. Mr. Kong Ning, a psychology teaching researcher, guided the students in planning their high school careers. She emphasized the importance of setting clear goals, identifying personal strengths, and exploring different career paths. Mr. Kong’s interactive and engaging approach made the lecture enjoyable and encouraged the students to think about their future plans.

Another lecture titled “Youth Story” was held, featuring teacher Zhang Meiling and school graduate Bu Jiayi. Zhang shared her six-year journey at Beijing Normal University, inspiring the students to study hard and pursue their dreams. Bu Jiayi, a former student of Jiaxing High School Attached to Beijing Normal University, spoke about her own experience at the school and expressed gratitude to her alma mater. Both narrators touched the students’ hearts and motivated them to strive for success in college.

In addition to the lectures, the camp also included various activities such as subject guidance, cultural knowledge testing, and code of conduct knowledge contests. These activities aimed to provide a comprehensive learning experience and instill discipline and patriotism in the students.

The military summer camp for senior freshmen of Jiaxing High School Attached to Beijing Normal University has proven to be a rich and colorful experience. Through lectures, activities, and competitions, the students have gained valuable knowledge, developed important skills, and discovered their own passions and interests. The camp has set a strong foundation for their high school journey and future success.

