The (expanded) meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and the study meeting of the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Municipal Party Committee were held

On February 19, the (expanded) meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and the study meeting of the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Municipal Party Committee was held in the Municipal Party Committee Conference Center. Hu Tao, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. The participating leaders expressed their opinions and suggestions.

The meeting conveyed and studied the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Rural Work Conference and the spirit of the No. , Alternate members and major leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the important speeches at the 20th National Congress of the Party, as well as the spirit of the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee (expanded) The meeting and the spirit of the provincial committee’s theoretical learning center group special study meeting, the spirit of the provincial committee’s rural work conference, conveyed and learned from Zhou Bo, chairman of the provincial CPPCC, Hu Lijie, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the United Front Work, and Liu Qifan, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Discipline Inspection Commission, and Director of the Provincial Supervisory Committee, came to Fu Supervise the spirit of the research speech, and study the implementation of the work in our city.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to combine the study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech with the study and implementation of the party’s 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and instructions on the revitalization and development of Northeast China and Liaoning. Arrange the deployment, do a solid job in all aspects, resolutely win the overall victory of the “Fuxin Battlefield” in the “Liaoshen Battle” in the new era, and strive to write a chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Fuxin.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to fully implement the same responsibility of the party and the government for food security, implement the national plan to add 100 billion jin of grain, vigorously develop animal husbandry, increase the construction of facility agriculture, and make every effort to build a livable, industrial and beautiful village, and continue to promote the consolidation and expansion of poverty alleviation The achievements of tackling key problems are effectively connected with the revitalization of the countryside, and fully promote the construction of Fuxin’s “agriculturally strong city” to achieve new progress and new results. We must deeply understand the significance of accelerating the construction of a new development pattern, actively serve and integrate into the new development pattern, deepen supply-side structural reforms, achieve high-level technological self-reliance, accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system, and comprehensively promote the coordinated development of urban and rural areas and regions. Open cooperation efforts to ensure that the decision-making deployment of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the Provincial Party Committee are implemented in Fuxin.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to deeply grasp the deployment requirements of the Provincial Party Committee on the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthrough, and to answer the Fuxin test paper in the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthrough in Liaoning with greater confidence, confidence, courage and courage. It is necessary to clarify the work orientation in the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, focus on current key tasks and annual work goals, refine task breakdown, compact work responsibilities, form a list of measures, and implement them well. In the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, we must strive to be the first, earnestly change the work style, further stimulate fighting spirit, make every effort to create a good atmosphere of unity and struggle, and promote the formation of a strong joint force for entrepreneurship.

The meeting also studied other matters.