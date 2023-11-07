“The fight against poverty is not a priority of the Government”: José Luis Magaña

This Monday on the Platform program, the economist José Luis Magaña continued with the topic of the budget and debt payment for the year 2024.

“It is striking that the payment of the debt is the main amount of expenses that the government has for 2024,” highlighted the economist.

The economist indicated that the country is paying the debt acquired by previous and current governments.

In addition, he indicated that of the 27 billion dollars that El Salvador has, 1 of 3 million dollars were acquired in the current administration.

“In the Ministry of Local Development there is a budget line such as the program towards the eradication of poverty, it has a budget of $32 million dollars, by 2024 it remains at $25.3 million dollars,” Magaña mentioned.

For the economist, the decision of a government committed to the majority of lower-income families should increase the budget for programs that help Salvadorans. On the other hand, he assured that the Government’s political decision is to abandon vulnerable households.

“It is seen that there is no money for poorer boys and girls to go to school, but there is money to pay debt and buy bitcoin,” Magaña concluded.

