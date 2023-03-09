It is evident that women have made their way into spaces previously exclusive to men, however, although the female population continues to fight for their rights, the gaps are deep and the so-called equality becomes inequality.

situations

The struggles of heroines such as Matilde Hidalgo de Procel —the country’s first female bachelor, doctor, and voter— currently bear fruit with opportunities for girls, adolescents, young people, professionals, and leaders; however, representatives of women’s groups indicate that equality between men and women is still far from being achieved.

The vice president of the Mujeres en Acción Collective, Ana Lucia Namicela, told Diario Crónica that there have been changes, but they are minimal, inequity still exists in the political sphere; and occupation of positions such as addresses, headquarters, among others.

“The rights obtained have been due to the struggle of the movements themselves, who have put prejudices aside and have formed to demonstrate that there is the capacity to occupy the different positions.”

For example, when a woman wishes to participate in political elections, she is the victim of insults, grievances, and even contempt; the so-called political violence that limits her participation.

For her part, Lorena Rodríguez Machay, representative of the Feminist Action for Peace Collective, told this newspaper that “we have always demanded that those who make up the Ecuadorian State and civil society work for equality, even if we have to wait more than 170 years. For this reason, we continue working and making changes so that in the end we achieve equality for people and the LGBTIQ+ community”.

“Currently we are in inequality because despite the existence of a proclaimed law on human rights that make men and women equal, it has not materialized.” A clear example occurred in the last elections, he said, where there was not 50% participation, that is, half men and half women, in the same way it happens in private positions; For all this and more, “we are marching—today, March 8—so that there is gender parity,” she pointed out. (YO)

Given

According to the representative of the Feminist Action for Peace Collective: every 28 hours —in Ecuador— a woman is murdered; 7,000 girls give birth to a baby every year.