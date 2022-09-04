The picture shows the cultural and creative exhibition area on the theme of cultural and tourism services of the CIFTIS.Photo courtesy of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Cultural Relics

China News Service, Beijing, September 4th (Xu Jing) punched in stamps at the booths of major museums in Beijing, watched a vivid shadow play, and purchased practical and meaningful cultural and creative cultural and creative… 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (referred to as “” During the public open day of the “Service Trade Fair”), the cultural and creative exhibition area located in Hall 2 of the Shougang Park venue exhibited nearly 1,000 cultural and creative products, and launched a number of interactive experience activities to promote traditional culture, which were well received by the audience.

The reporter learned from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Cultural Relics that the 28 participating museums in the cultural and creative exhibition area of ​​the Cultural Expo have launched nearly 1,000 cultural and creative products. Among them, a series of high-value cultural and creative products from the Capital Museum, Confucius Temple and Guozijian Museum, Tsinghua University Art Museum, China Agricultural Museum, China Railway Museum and other museums are shining “out of the circle”. Young people love it.

Wenbo Wenchuang ignites “collection fever”

Entering the cultural and creative exhibition area of ​​cultural and cultural exhibitions, in the museum booths such as the “8+” former residence of celebrities, Baita Temple, Dazhong Temple, etc., the stamp check-in is constantly crowded. The public can not only appreciate the cultural, innovative, artistic, practical, and interesting cultural and creative products, but also can purchase their favorite cultural and creative products in one stop, so as to truly “benefit the people with culture”.

The reporter learned that, relying on blockchain technology, the Capital Museum launched two digital cultural and creative products, the “Shoubo Cultural and Creative Commemorative Ticket” and the “Shoubo Cultural and Creative Badge – Wheel of Time”, both of which are unique collections. select. Among them, the limited edition of 5,000 cultural and creative badges sold out within 1 minute once they were released, igniting the “collection fever” of traditional culture in the digital field.

During the Service Trade Fair, the “Beijing Wenbo Digital Cultural and Creative Service Alliance Signing and Awarding Ceremony” was also held in the exhibition area. After the establishment of the Beijing Wenbo Digital Cultural and Creative Service Alliance, the alliance enterprises will actively provide services and support for the digital cultural and creative work of museums in Beijing, further dig into the cultural elements and cultural and creative IP of each museum, and promote the integration of traditional culture and digital technology. More digital cultural and creative products that people like to see.

The picture shows the cultural and creative exhibition area on the theme of cultural and tourism services of the CIFTIS.Photo courtesy of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Cultural Relics

The interactive performance is full of “Chinese style”

Not only is there a dazzling array of cultural and creative products, the exhibition area also specially prepared cultural and creative interactive experience activities and art performances, so that the audience who come to check in can experience more museum-specific cultural activities while enjoying the visual feast of cultural and creative culture.

In the handmade interactive experience activity organized by Soong Ching Ling Memorial Hall, the staff instructed the guests to spend money and receive blessings, kicking off the interactive activities in the cultural and creative exhibition area; The DIY” interactive activity was crowded with audiences who came to watch. While demonstrating the hand-made, the staff introduced the value behind the paintings to the audience.

Zhihua Sijing music has been passed down for more than 560 years and is known as the “living fossil” of ancient Chinese music. In 2006, it was approved by the State Council to be included in the first batch of national intangible cultural heritage list. In the art exhibition of “The Canal Remnants – Music of Zhihua Temple and Beijing”, the descendants of Zhihua Temple and Beijing music wore elegant national style robes, and brought a variety of national musical instruments such as gongs, sheng, pipe, flute, drum and so on. Perform on-site performances.

The picture shows the hand-made interactive experience activity of “Fu” in the Cultural and Creative Exhibition Area of ​​Wenbo.Photo courtesy of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Cultural Relics

In the cultural and artistic exhibition of Chinese shadow puppetry, the Jingxi Shadow Puppet Museum led the audience into the art of shadow puppetry and vividly felt the charm of intangible cultural heritage. With the lights projected on the white curtain, several lifelike and vivid shadow puppets appeared under the control of the artists, interpreting a fascinating storyline. During the wonderful performance, the atmosphere was warm and the applause was continuous. The audience not only enjoyed the performance in front of the stage, but also appreciated the “mystery” behind the scenes of the intangible cultural heritage shadow play.

It is reported that during the exhibition period of the service trade fair, more well-organized and culturally distinctive art performances will meet the audience in the cultural and creative exhibition area, such as the Old Telephone Museum, Lu Xun Memorial Hall, Beijing Art Museum, Beijing Stone Carving Art Museum, Ancient Pottery Civilization Museum, etc. A large number of characteristic cultural experience interactive activities organized by the museum will also be carried out one after another, so that more audiences can feel the artistic charm of museum culture and enhance their understanding and love of traditional Chinese culture. (Finish)

[

责编：袁晴 ]