IVREA. A great result for the tigers of Ivrea who snatched the victory from the other competitors of X-Factor, Linda, the Tropeas and Beatrice Quinta. Three heats in which the riders from Ivrea, Alessandro De Santis and Mario Francese, have always placed themselves among the favorites of the public and have only received praise from the judges of the programme. Now, after placing themselves in front of Beatrice Quinta, Linda and Tropea, success awaits them in the recording world.