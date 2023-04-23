The future of the youth is at stake

The flight of knowledge from the country is a long-standing problem. Due to difficult economic conditions, groups of highly educated and skilled young people from many such countries, including Pakistan, have started leaving the country. The fact is that due to economic problems, employment or The increase in the number of permanent residents abroad has become dangerous. It is a disappointing but eye-catching situation in the context of the current political and economic situation. Due to the pressure on the industrial and commercial sector, especially the decline in exports, the tendency to close down industrial units has increased, which has greatly increased unemployment. has given rise to many questions and the youth and the unemployed class, who are disappointed with the future, have started to feel the signs of improvement in adopting the path of self-imposed exile, so the number of people seeking employment abroad is increasing day by day. Unfortunately, our entire political leadership is currently engaged in the game of power grabs, they have no interest in the economic condition of the country and what channels we are facing. Dealing with ‘No program is given priority in terms of bringing the country’s economy to the right track and eradicating poverty, only the battle for power is going on and the people are being made to believe that the power should be given first and then the welfare of the people. We will think about the government in principle, then the opposition is of the opinion that the welfare of the people should be reduced in unemployment and other factors related to it, i.e. inflation, but here political ego and obstinacy have become more important than everything else. No one is willing to look beyond that. This is a disturbing situation, the complete solution of which seems difficult, but at least as much as possible, efforts should be made so that the youth are not forced to leave the developed countries even at the risk of their lives.