Ecuadorian attacker Enner Valencia is in a stellar moment while defending the colors of Internacional de Porto Alegre. In a display of his goalscoring ability, Valencia once again left his mark on the field, this time during the first leg quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, facing Bolívar from Bolivia.

Valencia’s good moment in South American football makes it one of the forwards with the biggest poster.

His performance in this match is further proof of his constant performance and his ability to make a difference in vital moments. Valencia, who has been shining with Internacional, proves to be a valuable asset to the team. His knack for finding the back of the net and his ability to create scoring chances have cemented his position as one of the key pieces up front. The fact that he can do it in such a relevant instance as the Copa Libertadores underlines his level of quality and his influence on the pitch. This good moment not only benefits Internacional, but is also encouraging news for the Ecuadorian Soccer Team. Valencia has proven to be a reliable pillar for the “Tri” and his discipline to maintain a high-level performance in both club and national arenas reinforces his position as the main goal card of the national team.

With crucial matchups on the horizon against the likes of Uruguay and Argentina in September, Enner Valencia’s presence in the national team is more important than ever. His experience, skills and leadership ability make him a valuable resource to face the beginning of the road to the World Cup. The Ecuadorian fans have reason to be excited about the way Enner Valencia is dominating the pitch.

