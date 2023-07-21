The Guajiro doctor who heads one of the vice ministries of Science and Technology

Yoseth Ariza Araújo, current Vice Minister of Talent and Social Appropriation of Knowledge of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation of Colombia, is a native of the department of La Guajira, although much of his life has been spent in the city of Cali.

Ariza will complete a month in the position where one of her duties is to lead the formulation, implementation and evaluation of gender policies in science, technology and innovation, as well as in training and job placement of high-level human talent, according to official information.

The official is a doctor from the National University of Colombia and has a master’s degree in Epidemiology from the School of Public Health of the Universidad del Valle. He also advances a doctorate in Health at the same alma mater.

“We have a responsibility in the construction of an authentic process of democratization of Science, technology and innovation. For this reason, from the vice-ministry, we hope to contribute by assuming the challenges related to the implementation of the public policy of ancestral and traditional knowledge”, The also university professor expressed when he arrived at the vice-ministry.

It is necessary to remember that the Minister of Science is the sociologist Yesenia Olaya Requene.

ROUTE

The researcher was an advisor to the offices of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection and the Vice Ministry of Social Protection.

In 2012, it was linked to the Center for Research on Congenital Anomalies and Rare Diseases (CIACER), which, according to its public profile, aims to help people with congenital anomalies and rare diseases of genetic origin have timely and quality access to different services.