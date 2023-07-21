Inter and Lukaku, some say yes to forgiveness: “You can make mistakes in life. He did well on the pitch”

The new striker of Inter Marcus Thuram will wear the shirt number 9 remained vacant at the end of last season. Symbolically, it looks like the tombstone of a possible return to Milan on the Nerazzurri side Romelu Luke. Yet the Belgian forward is convinced that there are still some openings: if we talk about shirt numbers, after all, last year he already wore the 90. According to the Gazzetta dello SportLukaku in recent days – after the big break with the club – has tried to get back in touch with the Inter world, to take a few steps to mend. She would find, at least for now, a double-locked door.

The same sports daily collected the opinions of former Nerazzurri players and VIP fans: from Bonolis to Bergomi and Altobelli, many are against his return. The voice of those who instead invoke the Perdono per Lukakuif only for pragmatismbegins to make itself felt. There is one how Nicholas Bertiwho is still today a leading representative of interismo, who says: “Lukaku’s behavior was unsettling, surprising, unacceptable for those who care about Inter. But I am also a type pragmatic: in front of a step backwardsI’d be willing to forgive him.” “In life you can be wrong: he did it big, but I won’t close the door”, explains the former Nerazzurri midfielder.

Similar reasoning also does Roberto Boninsegna: “I’d be ready to forgive him if Inter really considered him the right choice for the future.” The former striker also adds another aspect: “Because Lukaku in the field He has always Done bene. And if now he has put himself so out of the field of play, it is because he hasn’t felt the same around him trust necessary: ​​how can he not play a Istanbul?”. The reference is to the choice of Simone Inzaghi not to field the starting Belgian in the Champions League final. A game in which, however, Lukaku had the opportunity to equalize once he entered, and failed.

Even the architect Stefano Boeri he is not entirely against a reverse: “I did a poll in our fan chat called Internati: solo a third of us is willing – after an audience and in any case hardly credible repentance – to forgive him… I am one of these, cynical lovers e disillusioned: after Ronaldo at Milan nothing was like before”. And even on social networks, not all Nerazzurri fans are united in rejecting Lukaku. The fear is that we won’t be able to find a worthy replacement, especially in terms of goals. Indeed, among the users there is also the hope that it is all a studied move by Beppe Marotta: fake to break with the Belgian, to take him later again borrowed or at the price of balance. Pare fantasy market.

