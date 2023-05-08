Home » The harsh images captured by the Hostile Zone lens
The harsh images captured by the Hostile Zone lens

by admin
Capturing those realities that are hidden from view in the least expected places is not an easy task.

The streets are full of stories that few have the courage to tell.

Many of these people who open their hearts to the hostile zone lens live in hell in which they struggle to get out of it every day.

People of good faith such as doctors, nurses, university and college students, dentists, artists, housewives, athletes and others, offer their help to these inhabitants.

Problems such as the poor conditions in which these people live, who are often exposed to viruses related to flu, chronic diseases and malnutrition.

Places like ‘Rioja’, where more than 1,500 people, including minors, adults and the elderly, gather, have been visited by Zona Hostil exposing the reality and conditions in which these people live.

Hostile Zone delves into the most unusual places, revealing the various public health problems that affect the country.

Spaces ranging from the cover of a drained sewer, loose bricks from a bridge or a simple hole, spaces that are later modified for paid sexual relations, drug addiction and artisanal abortions.

Children who at their young age are aware of the situation of their families, who bravely expose their faces to tell their stories.

En the streets we can find people with exceptional skills like Kennedy Sinisterra, a street artist who puts on a show day and night washing his face with glasses to earn a few coins.

