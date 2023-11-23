The Holy Qur’an and the Noble Sunnah define for the Muslim nation the nature of its relationship with other nations

Muhammad Shirky

First, there must be a firm belief among Muslims that the Book of God Almighty and the Sunnah of His Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace, are the two basic references that they must rely on in everything they believe, and in all their positions and actions, and this means not to confuse them. And between other authorities under the pretext that the latter may agree with them on matters, because they represent the final message addressed to all people until the Day of Judgment comes. And if the Islamic authority approves some of what is in those authorities that is consistent with the nature that God Almighty has created people with, then that is confirmation. The above was mentioned in previous messages from Him, the Almighty, and the concluding message dominated them.

It is known that the world was, and still is, and will always come to an end on the Last Day, a world in which different references differ, conflict, and struggle, and may meet and coexist within limits. Each of these references determines for those who adopt them how to deal with others who have other references that contradict it.

Based on this, the Islamic authority determines for Muslims how to deal with other nations that have their own authorities, and in this regard, it does not allow its dictates or the imposition of its authority on them, as creation has no authority over each other despite the presence of the authority of the Creator, Glory be to Him.

One of the issues that has been raised recently in our country, and in other Arab and Islamic countries, is the issue of the relationship with the People of the Book, specifically the Jews, especially those who combine two affiliations, or let us say between two nationalities: an Israeli nationality imposed by the Jewish religious authority, and another nationality that is in one of the Arab or Islamic countries to be benefited from. Including because of a birth certificate or residence there. There is a difference between a nationality dictated by religious reference, and another called for by self-interest.

It is not possible for any Jewish community to deny its religious authority, which means that it determines its relations with other nations exclusively from itself, and if it does not do so, then it is considered to have lost its faith. It is known about the Jewish religious authority that it considers the Jews to be a race above all human races. Rather, more than that, they consider themselves the sons of God – the Almighty above what they describe – and His loved ones. The Christians also share this claim, as told by the Holy Qur’an, which refuted this claim in the Almighty’s saying: ((And the Jews and Christians said, “We are God’s children and His beloved ones.” Say, “Why does He punish you for your sins? Rather, you are human beings from among His creation. He forgives whom He wills and punishes whom He wills.”) This noble verse alone is sufficient to invalidate what the Jews and Christians believe in themselves regarding their distinction from the rest of humanity, and even the difference of their nature from the human nature. Regarding this false belief, which has a religious reference behind it, the Jews and Christians act with superiority over the rest of the human race, which is reflected in their enslavement of people, and their assault on them, their rights, and their lives, as is the case today in the land of Palestine, where the Jews and Christians colluded to rob this land from its people. This is nothing but what their religious authority dictates to them, and considering confronting this attack as terrorism must be eradicated so that the idea of ​​the distinction between Jews and Christians remains dominant and dominant, which allows them to benefit from material and moral interests in which no one else can share them or compete with them. Otherwise, they declare A fierce war against him.

In contrast to the commitment of the Jews and Christians to literal adherence to their Jewish and Christian religious authority, we find them denying to Muslims their commitment to their Islamic authority, which they consider to be a authority that incites hatred, violence, and terrorism… At a time when we do not find a disagreement between Jews and Christians regarding clinging to their religious authority, and the positions it dictates to them, we find On the other hand, the Muslims are divided among themselves, because one group comes out of the commitment of the Islamic authority with regard to the relationship with the Jews and Christians, just as the Jews and Christians do with their religious authority, and a group goes along with these people in their accusation of the Islamic religious authority and they are affiliated with it. This team pushes in the direction of what it calls the rapprochement of religious authorities and their coexistence despite the differences and disparities in which they are profound when their religious texts are presented.

As Muslims return to their religious authority to seek its guidance regarding the nature of the relationship that they should have with others who have different doctrinal references, they are faced with Qur’anic texts and hadith texts that explain this other person who is doctrinally different from them, and who has an obligation by virtue of his religious authority that determines for him the nature of the relationship with them, and more than That is with the Creator, Glory be to Him.

The following are some of those texts that impose certain and specific relationships on Muslims with the People of the Book, whether Jews and Christians:

The first of these texts prohibits the existence of any loyalty between them, in confirmation of the Almighty’s saying: ((O you who have believed, do not take the Jews and Christians as allies, allies of one another. And whoever of you turns to them is one of them. Indeed, God does not guide an unjust people.)) In this noble verse, there is a clear and indisputable prohibition that prevents the existence of loyalty between the believers and between the Jews and Christians, because the existence of such loyalty causes them to be lumped together with them in their authority, and it is a authority that encourages them to commit injustice due to its long-standing distortion of its origin, which came from God Almighty. It is a distortion to which the Holy Qur’an attests in the Almighty’s saying: ((Among those who are Jews distort the words from their proper place and say, “We hear and we disobey,” and “Hear us without listening,” and “We detest them.” They distort with their tongues and slander the religion. And if they had said, “We hear and we obey,” and “Listen and we will see,” it would have been better for them and more upright. But God has cursed them for their disbelief, so they believe only a few. )), In this noble verse there is a clear hadith that indicates that what God Almighty revealed to His Prophet Moses, peace be upon him, and communicated to the Jews, was distorted, and that they rejected what God Almighty revealed to our master Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, disobeyed him, and refused to listen to what was revealed to him. Thus, they deserved the curse of God upon them because of their distortion of what was revealed to them, and because of their disbelief in what was revealed to the believers, in which their distortion of the Torah is mentioned, such as God – the Most High – describing what they describe in great exaltation – as poverty and miserliness, in confirmation of the Almighty’s saying: ((And the Jews said, “God’s hand is tied; their hands are bound, and they were cursed for what they said. Rather, His hand is spread out; He spends as He pleases.”)) And he also said: ((God has heard the words of those who said that God is poor and we are rich. We will write down what they said and the prophets killed them unjustly and say, “Taste the torment of burning.”)) In this noble verse, God Almighty associates the sin of slandering His Holy Essence by describing Him as something that is beyond Him, and the crime of killing the prophets, a crime that has been mentioned repeatedly in the Holy Qur’an. If the prophets did not escape murder according to the Jewish authority, then what is the condition of other members of the general public?

Among what God Almighty described them as is their breaking of covenants, in confirmation of the Almighty’s saying: ((Or whenever they made a covenant, a group of them rejected it.)) In this noble verse there is a clear statement that the Jews have no covenants or covenants, rather they take turns among themselves to break them, and thus they do not believe.

Among the Jews mentioned in the Holy Qur’an is that they kindle the fires of war and spread corruption on earth, in accordance with the Almighty’s saying: ((Whenever they kindle a fire for war, God extinguishes it, and they strive to spread corruption on earth, and God does not like corruptors.)) In this noble verse, there is a clear indication that their habit is to kindle the flames of war and corruption on earth, which is more uglier than two reprehensible characteristics.

And based on what was mentioned above, the Jews’ distortion of what God Almighty revealed to His Prophet Moses, peace be upon him, and their claim that they are the sons of God and his loved ones, a slander against him, and their audacity against him – exalted be He greatly exalted – by describing him as something beyond him, and their killing of the prophets, and their incitement. Because of the fires of war, and their efforts to spread corruption on earth, and their breaking of covenants… and other things that have been mentioned about the evil of their actions in the Book of God Almighty, and in the hadiths of His Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace, we are surprised that this book is recited among us night and day in our five daily prayers, and among us are those who They do not pay attention to what God Almighty warned us of the deception of the Jews against the believers, so they take them as allies, and they ignore their audacity against the Creator, Glory be to Him, and their audacity to kill the prophets, who are the elite of His creation, and their denial of what the Messenger of God, our master Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, came with, and he confirms what is before them and has control over it. And their endeavor to spread corruption on earth, and their kindling of the flames of war… It is as if God Almighty had not warned us of the consequences of all of that, and among us are those who know that with certainty, and yet they declare that they take the Jews and Christians as allies rather than the believers, and they insist on that insistently, and declare it openly without caring about contradiction. The commands of God Almighty, and the bad consequences and bad fate that result from that, without a twinge of conscience, and without the slightest regard for the feelings of Muslims, or consideration for their blood that is shed, their souls that are lost, and their homes that are demolished at the hands of the descendants of the killers of the prophets, whose perverted reference tempts them to kill and spread corruption on earth. .

Will Muslims, after what happened recently in the land of the Night Journey and Mi’raj, and they are witnesses to it, adhere to what their Islamic authority urges them to do regarding how they deal with those whom God Almighty has warned against, or will they put it behind their backs, hastening His intense wrath upon them and the suddenness of His vengeance???

Share this: Facebook

X

