(On the morning of March 9, the Hunan delegation held a group meeting at the station to review the work reports of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.)

Huasheng Online, Beijing, March 9th (all-media reporter Deng Jingjing and Sun Minjian) On the morning of the 9th, the Hunan delegation held a group meeting at the station to review the work reports of the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate. Zhang Qingwei, head of the delegation, and Mao Weiming, deputy head of the delegation, participated in the discussion. Chen Guoqing, a member of the leading party group of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate and Deputy Prosecutor General, attended the meeting to listen to opinions.

(On the morning of March 9th, the scene of the group discussion. The above pictures were taken by Tang Jun, an all-media reporter of Huasheng Online)

Representative Mao Weiming fully agreed with the work report of the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate. He said that the “two highs” work report runs through Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, and it shows the political awareness, ideological awareness, and action awareness of firmly supporting the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two maintenances”. The innovative practice of building a socialist country ruled by law. Over the past five years, the Supreme Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate have insisted on serving the overall situation, serving the people, and impartial justice, achieving high-quality transformation from “closed cases” to “closed cases”, and striving to make the people feel Fairness and justice. In recent years, the Provincial High Court and the Provincial Procuratorate have resolutely implemented the deployment of the Supreme Law and the Supreme Procuratorate, fully implemented the “three highs and four new” strategic positioning and mission tasks, promoted the rule of law to act as the main force, continued to serve high-quality development, and optimized the business environment Precise and powerful, strong and powerful in safeguarding people’s livelihood and well-being. The provincial government system will thoroughly implement Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, systematically and comprehensively promote scientific legislation, fair judiciary, strict law enforcement, and law-abiding by the whole people, and effectively use the thinking and methods of the rule of law to solve the problems of reform and development, deal with contradictions, risks and challenges, and provide strong support for the construction of a modernized new Hunan. Strong legal protection.

Representative Du Jiahao fully agreed with the “two highs” work report. He said that in the past five years, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate have always adhered to the correct political direction, and put the party’s centralized and unified leadership throughout the entire process and all aspects of the judicial work. The “big man of the country” faithfully fulfilled the duties entrusted by the Constitution and laws, and made new contributions to the comprehensive advancement of the rule of law. We must thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s thoughts on the rule of law, conscientiously implement the deployment requirements of the “two highs” work report, solidly promote the comprehensive and supporting reform of the judicial system, consolidate and expand the achievements of the education and rectification of the political and legal team, strengthen the construction of the legal inspection cadre team, and promote the construction of the rule of law in China with fair justice and social fairness and justice to better support high-quality development.

Representative Xu Dazhe said that he was in favor of the “two highs” work report. In the past five years, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee and under the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s thoughts on the rule of law, the work of “two highs” has served the overall situation effectively, the judiciary has a sense of serving the people, reform and innovation have been promising, and governance according to law has been effective. Through the heavy data of closed cases and the evaluation and analysis of live cases, we can feel that the work of “two highs” has achieved remarkable results. It is hoped that the legal inspection system will, as always, persist in comprehensively and strictly governing the party and courts, and forge a loyal, clean and responsible legal inspection team that has deeply studied and practiced Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law. It is recommended that the “two courts” of legal inspection at all levels take more powerful measures together with the party committees and governments at the same level in “curing the disease and preventing the disease”, so as to make greater contributions to building a higher level of rule of law and a safe China.

Representative Wang Shuangquan said that the “Two Highs” work report fully implements Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, actively responds to social concerns and people’s expectations, and vividly reflects the unique advantages and important achievements of the socialist judicial system with Chinese characteristics in the new era. I fully agree with it. . We will faithfully fulfill the responsibilities entrusted by the Party Constitution and the Constitution, supervise and support the judiciary in exercising its powers independently and impartially in accordance with the law, and actively promote the integration and connection of law enforcement and judiciary, so that the people can always feel that fairness and justice are by their side.

Representative Wulan said that the “two highs” work report has a high position, practical content, many measures, and good results. It is a good report that holds high the banner, sticks to the original intention, practices the rule of law, and keeps pace with the times. In terms of actual performance, the purpose and feelings of judiciary for the people, the concept and method of keeping upright and innovative, the strict standards of self-construction, and the initiative and self-consciousness of accepting supervision, I completely agree. The Provincial People’s Congress will continue to put support in supervision and support the provincial “two courts” in performing their duties according to law.

Representative Hu Xusheng said that in the past five years, the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate have always insisted on serving the overall situation around the center, fully demonstrating the advantages of the system, adhering to the people’s standpoint, fully demonstrating the judicial temperature, insisting on maintaining social morality, fully demonstrating the value pursuit, and performing their duties in line with the times. Keeping pace and fully demonstrating the characteristics of the times, I fully agree with the “two highs” work report.

Representative Liu Lianyu said that the “two highs” work report has a high position and a high level, and firmly supports the “two establishments” and firmly implements the “two maintenances” into the specific actions of the court and procuratorial work. I fully agree. It is recommended to improve the external supervision and restriction mechanism, deepen the application of performance evaluation results, and promote the revolutionary forging of judges and prosecutors.

Representative Yang Weigang said that he fully agrees with the “two highs” work report. It is recommended to fully implement the criminal policy of combining leniency with punishment, to punish serious crimes unswervingly, to revise and improve relevant laws, regulations and judicial interpretations, and to improve the level of comprehensive social governance; to incorporate algorithm violations into administrative public interest litigation.

Representative Jiang Difei said that the “Two Highs” work report demonstrates the responsibility to maintain social fairness and justice. It is a good report with political heights, the strength of the rule of law, and the temperature of people’s livelihood. I completely agree with it. The Supreme Law highlights the reform of systems and mechanisms, and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate emphasizes the active performance of duties in accordance with the law. It is recommended to continue to consolidate the achievements of the reform and promote the “governance of China” with a more complete system.

Representative Zhou Haibing said that the “two highs” work report is a good report that combines political heights, rule of law, and people’s livelihood, and I fully agree with it. We will conscientiously follow the deployment of the “two highs” work report, actively support Hunan’s legal inspection system to perform its duties in accordance with the law, and create a good legal environment for the stable and healthy development of the economy and society.

Representative Zhu Yu said that the “Two Highs” work report holds high the great banner, has a great heart for the country, is full of feelings for the people, demonstrates the spirit of the rule of law, and inspires forging ahead. I completely agree with it. The work report of the Supreme People’s Court praised the work of the Hunan court nine times. We are greatly encouraged and confident, and will work harder.

Representative Ye Xiaoying said that the “Two Highs” work report is closely related to the overall development situation, serves the people sincerely, and responds to social concerns. I fully agree. The province’s procuratorial organs will actively perform their procuratorial functions in accordance with the law, unremittingly grasp the grassroots to strengthen the foundation, improve capabilities, and optimize the style of work, and strive to promote the modernization of the province’s procuratorial work in the new era and new journey.