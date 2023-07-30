The Independence Party highly appreciates the contents of the royal speech

Electronic flag – Rabat

The Executive Committee of the Istiqlal Party affirmed that the contents of the speech delivered by His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the nation on the occasion of the twenty-fourth anniversary of his majesty’s ascension to the throne of his blessed ancestors, and what it contained of sound directives and insightful vision, constitute a road map for the future in many vital areas, backed by cohesion. Permanent and spontaneous response between the throne and the people, framed by the constitutional constants, values ​​and principles that form the basis for the consolidation of the unique Moroccan model.

And the Executive Committee of the Istiqlal Party recorded, in a communiqué issued after its meeting remotely chaired by the Secretary-General of the party, Mr. Nizar Baraka, yesterday evening, Saturday, that seriousness, in its original Moroccan sense, constitutes a regulating value and doctrine in life and work, praising what the Kingdom has achieved in terms of creative achievements and major reform projects. Under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, it has made Morocco a rising model at the continental, regional and international levels in many fields.

In this context, the Executive Committee noted the important gains achieved by the Kingdom regarding the issue of territorial integrity, thanks to the insightful vision of His Majesty the King, which made Moroccan diplomacy an effective soft force in international forums.

She added that this matter gave Morocco great credibility in its relations with countries and with its partners, and provided the justice of the cause of territorial integrity with an international impetus embodied in the successive recognitions of the Moroccanness of the Sahara, the increasing demand for the opening of consulates in the cities of El-Ayoun and Dakhla, and the widening circle of support for the initiative of autonomy for the southern provinces under sovereignty. Morocco, praising the forward-looking perspective of His Majesty the King in establishing friendly and solid relations with neighboring countries, through his renewed call to neighboring Algeria to return things to normal, open the borders between the two countries, and champion the principles of love, friendship, exchange and communication between the two brotherly peoples.

The Executive Committee highlighted that Morocco’s seriousness and firmness regarding the issue of territorial integrity is matched only by its firm position, through His Majesty the King’s chairmanship of the Jerusalem Committee, towards the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of its brotherly people to establish their independent, sovereign and viable state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The committee commended the major economic transformations led by His Majesty the King in order to promote productive investment and establish sustainable development, work to invest in the promising growth opportunities that are growing at the regional and international levels, and engage in new global professions that will enhance Morocco’s economic positioning, by accelerating the energy transition projects through dependence. On renewable energies, and crystallizing Morocco’s offer in the production of green hydroene, noting that this matter will enable the Kingdom to develop the national industrial product, attract global investments and keep pace with major projects in international value chains, and make it one of the leading countries in this promising field.

And she considered that the reaffirmation of His Majesty the King to continue the efforts exerted in serving the citizen, and social investment in general in the health, education, employment and housing sectors, and to accelerate the implementation of the generalization of health coverage and to embark on the boldness of providing direct support to millions of citizens before the end of this year, a true translation of the model of the social state that lays its foundations. His Majesty the King, which aims to provide the requirements for a decent life for citizens, and to achieve social and spatial justice.

The Executive Committee of the party also praised the directives of His Majesty the King regarding the preservation of water as a precious national wealth, considering that the wisdom of water management and stopping the depletion of water is a major priority, in light of climate changes and successive droughts, with what this requires of seriousness, vigilance, and individual and collective responsibility.

It also appreciated His Majesty the King’s emphasis on raising challenges, winning the stakes of the present and the future, and continuing to achieve unprecedented achievements, which is required by encouraging youth to innovate and innovate in promising fields and technologies, necessitates strengthening attachment to religious and national values ​​and clinging to the inclusive constants rooted in Moroccan identity, considering That the dimension associated with Moroccan humanism, and conscious openness to the developments of the era is an essential entry point for the success of all the reform projects that the country seeks, and that preserving the cohesion of the Moroccan family is an essential building block in the path of strengthening the state and society.

