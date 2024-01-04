The Jiangxi Provincial CPPCC Party Group held an enlarged meeting to convey, study and implement the spirit of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 15th Jiangxi Provincial Committee. Tang Yijun presided over and delivered a speech_News Channel_CCTV Network (cctv.com)

The Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference held an enlarged meeting on January 2 to convey and study the spirit of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 15th Jiangxi Provincial Committee. The meeting, presided over by Tang Yijun, Secretary and Chairman of the Party Leadership Group of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, emphasized the significance of the plenary session in accelerating the modernization of Jiangxi.

The meeting highlighted the importance of studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on inspecting Jiangxi and striving to promote the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangxi. It called for the unification of thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and emphasized the need to give full play to the advantages of the CPPCC.

The meeting also stressed the need for CPPCC organizations at all levels in the province to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 15th Provincial Party Committee. It called for a focus on the goals and requirements set forth by the session, including creating “three highlands” and implementing the “five major strategies.”

Additionally, the meeting emphasized the importance of actively making suggestions and widely gathering efforts, as well as carrying out in-depth investigation and research to implement the spirit of the Provincial Party Committee Plenary Session. It called for seeking truth and being pragmatic in order to promote the implementation of the session’s spirit and contribute to Chinese-style modernization in Jiangxi.

Overall, the meeting highlighted the commitment of the CPPCC to aligning its work with the goals and strategies set forth by the Provincial Party Committee Plenary Session and to actively contribute to the modernization of Jiangxi province.