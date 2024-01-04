The five most anticipated video games of 2024 and a gaming consideration

Listen to the audio version of the article

Let’s start with the consideration. Every year, on average, 10 thousand titles are released for PCs, consoles and smartphones. The data is underestimated because it does not take into account the titles of independent developers. According to Newzoo, these numbers are destined to increase despite the contraction in consumption. In other words, video game biodiversity is healthy on paper. Yet, if we look at gaming consumption, this is not the case. More or less we play the same games all over the world. In the top three places of the most played titles this year on PS5 and PS4 in the various countries of the world revealed by Sony, practically only include Fortnite, Call of Duty and FIFA 23. We live – commercially – on sequels and great successes. Which isn’t wrong just a bit boring. It just means that there is no local cuisine, we all eat the same way everywhere. That said, here is the list of the most anticipated titles in 2024. Spoiler: you will find many sequels to established franchises.

Tekken 8 – 26 gennaio

After Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, Tekken 8 arrives, one of the most loved fighting games of all time. The graphics promise to be breathtaking thanks to the use of Unreal Engine 5. 32 fighters await us and for fans of the series there will also be a story mode to find out how the eternal struggle between Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima will end. (PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC)

Princess Peach Showtime! – 22 marzo

After almost twenty years, Princess Peach returns as a protagonist. We expect a great return after the success of the Super Mario film. Based on what we know so far, the “second” most famous princess of the Nintendo realm – there would also be Zelda – will take on the role of cook, swordswoman and investigator. (Nintendo Switch).

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – 26 gennaio

The Yakuza saga from producer Sega (sorry for the pun) is something unique. It is the eighth chapter of the series. We are talking about a crazy role-playing game with an underlying irony that is in some ways incomprehensible if you are not in love with Japan. A serious, comic and dramatic parody that spares no one. This time the setting will not be Tolkyo and Japan but Hawaii. The protagonist is once again Ksuga Ichiban. (PlayStation, Xbox and Microsoft Windows).

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – 2024

The first Hellblade was a masterpiece and a surprise. For the first time a hero or rather a heroine lives an adventure that we don’t know how much it belongs to the real world or to that of mental illness. There isn’t a date yet but we know for sure that the Ninja Theory team is still behind it and we will find Senua the warrior of Celtic origins. .Senua. It’s not a game for everyone but it should be. (Playstation 5, Xbox and PC).

Share this: Facebook

X

