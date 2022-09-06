

The launch of Weili Space-1 S3/S4 test satellite will carry out technical verification such as navigation enhancement



China News Service, Beijing, September 6th (Ma Shuaisha and Xie Yanbing) At 10:24 on September 6th, Beijing time, China used the Kuaizhou-1 Jiayao 16 carrier rocket at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center to successfully launch a micro-space rocket. The S3/S4 test satellite was launched. The satellite successfully entered the predetermined orbit, and the launch mission was a complete success. The Weili Space-1 S3/S4 test satellite will carry out technical verification tests such as navigation enhancement in orbit.

The Weili Space-1 S3 test satellite was launched by ChinaAcademy of SciencesThe Microsatellite Innovation Research Institute is responsible for the general research and development, and is the third satellite for the construction of the low-orbit navigation augmentation system. The Weili Space-1 S4 test satellite was developed by Harbin Gongda Satellite Technology Co., Ltd.

The Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket that carried out this launch mission is a small solid carrier rocket launched by Aerospace Science and Industry Rocket Technology Co., Ltd. It has an international common interface and mainly provides launch services for 300kg low-orbit small satellites. It has the advantages of high flight reliability, high orbit entry accuracy, short preparation period, less support requirements, and low launch cost.

This mission is the 17th flight of the Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket and the third launch mission of this type of rocket in 2022. (Finish)

