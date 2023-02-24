Xing Dongwei, all-media reporter of the Rule of Law Daily, and Zhai Xiaogong

In accordance with the deployment of the Central Committee and the requirements of the Provincial Party Committee, on the afternoon of February 22, the leading group of the Political and Legal Committee of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee held the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting. Cai Zhaohui, Vice Governor of Hainan Province, Deputy Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, and Director of the Provincial Public Security Department attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting notified the pre-conference preparations for the 2022 democratic life meeting, the implementation of the rectification and reform of the democratic life meeting on party history study and education, and the solicitation of opinions at this meeting. Yang Jianhua, deputy secretary and secretary-general of the Political and Legal Committee of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee, conducted a comparative inspection on behalf of the leadership team of the agency, and the members of the team conducted comparative inspections and carried out criticism and self-criticism.

The meeting emphasized that the leading group of the Political and Legal Committee of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee must thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th Party Congress, the Eighth Provincial Party Congress, and the Second Plenary Session of the Eighth Provincial Party Committee, and unite and lead the province’s political and legal system to perform well in maintaining national political security, To ensure the stability of the overall social situation, promote social fairness and justice, and ensure that the people live and work in peace and contentment, contribute political and legal wisdom and strength to strive to write a chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Hainan.

The meeting requested that the organs and team members of the Political and Legal Committee of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee should take the rectification of the problem as an important political task and pay close attention to it, and pay close attention to the “second half” article of the Democratic Life Conference to ensure solid results. It is necessary to focus on the service guarantee of the closed customs operation of the free trade port, accelerate the construction of social management platforms and the clean-up and rectification of “three noes” ships, and effectively prevent and control major risks. We must conscientiously do a good job in the special action of “protecting seedlings” for minors, further promote the prevention and control of homicides and the improvement of road traffic safety, unremittingly do a good job in anti-drug work, and constantly optimize the social security environment.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to give full play to the overall coordination role of the Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, strengthen supervision, supervision, evaluation and feedback, and form a closed management loop. It is necessary to give full play to the role of the “baton” of safety construction assessment, and create a first-class legalized business environment and a safe area that ordinary people can see and feel. It is necessary to consolidate and deepen the achievements of the education and rectification of the province’s political and legal teams, strengthen the construction of the cadre team of the committee, and strive to build a political and legal iron army in the new era that the party and the people can trust, rely on, and can rest assured.