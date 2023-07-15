The man injured by a carabiniere in Padua died in hospital – News

The man, a stalker, died in the afternoon at the hospital in Padua, where he had arrived in desperate conditions, who in the afternoon had hit a carabiniere with his van, only to be hit by four gunshots fired by a military colleague . ANSA learns it from investigative sources. The victim is a 55-year-old of Albanian origins, with a police record. The carabiniere overwhelmed by the heavy vehicle suffered serious injuries to his legs, being crushed between the van and the service car. He is in the hospital, but his life is not in danger.



