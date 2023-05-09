The memes that the MrBeast contest has left
The photograph of a man with a suitcase full of money has gone viral on Instagram. This publication, which has been shared by hundreds of people around the world, corresponds to MrBeast, a renowned youtuber who distinguishes himself by making philanthropic and challenge videos.
Jimmy Donaldson, as this influencer is really called, is currently 25 years old. His career in the digital world began when he was 12 years old, uploading videos to the internet from his home computer. Little by little, its content gained greater reach and popularity, which has resulted in the 150 million subscribers that its YouTube account currently has.
The contest in which hundreds of Colombians are participating consists of posting a photograph of MrBeast in which he is with a suitcase full of dollars on Instagram stories, tagging someone in the post, and following Donaldson’s account. This triggered the interaction of said post, which already has more than 14 million ‘likes’ and more than 17 million comments.
The memes left by the MrBeast contest
The popularity of the contest took all social networks, in which millions of users took advantage of the ‘boom’ that MrBeast created and joined the conversation with funny memes loaded with comedy and satire.
The story of Mr. Beast
Donaldson is a native of Wichita, Kansas. He was born on May 7, 1998 and is currently considered one of the best youtubers in the world. He currently resides in Raleigh, North Carolina, he trained at the Greenville Christian Academy, then began a career at the university, however, after his success on YouTube, he decided to leave it.
His life seemed destined for the digital world, as his brother is also a well-known youtuber named CJ Donaldson who created the Mr Bro channel. His girlfriend is also an influencer, Maddy Spidell.
Mr Beast started sharing his content on YouTube channel in 2010. His success skyrocketed when he posted ‘Counting to 100,000’, which made an impact in the digital community and increased his popularity. The video consisted, as his name says, of counting from 1 to the said number.
What videos does Mr Beast make?
After several years posting content on his YouTube channel, Mr Beast has managed to reinvent his themes and objectives. In recent years, the focus of his production is based on carrying out great challenges and bets with huge amounts of money, with most of his videos being sponsored by brands and third parties, being a great key to his success.
His videos with challenges contemplate a wide variety of rules, large amounts of money and extreme durations to comply with them. Even a video of his managed to exceed 55 hours, which is presumed to have been the heaviest on the platform.