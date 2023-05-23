The mother gave her son and daughter to pedophiles for money

Children often become victims of pedophiles, and there are cases when the parents of minors “have a hand” in this, filming pornographic materials or giving them to sexual exploitation.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a resident of Kyiv region will be on trial for giving her son and daughter to an acquaintance who took them to a bathhouse where adults had sexual entertainment and filmed pornographic materials with children.

For the “rent” of a 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, their mother received from 100 to 500 hryvnias.

“The woman herself took an active part in sexual violence against her children. An indictment was sent to the court, and the investigators also informed her accomplice that she was suspected of having committed a crime. The investigation is still ongoing”the ministry added.

Under this post, Internet users expressed outrage at the actions of both the grieving mother and the people who used the “services” of the children.

