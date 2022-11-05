Rong media reporter Yang Dandan

News from our newspaper On the evening of November 3, the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government held a video dispatch meeting for epidemic prevention and control emergency response to reconsider the current epidemic situation and redeploy the epidemic disposal work. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to resolutely implement the major requirements of the Party Central Committee that “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe.” This tough fight. Chen Zhichang, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech, and Mayor Shi Zhijun made specific work arrangements. Zhou Minghao, deputy director of the Provincial Health and Health Commission, attended the meeting and provided guidance. City leaders Li Sen, Gu Kun and Wei Feng attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that this imported epidemic involves a wide range and has a high risk of transmission. Although the prevention and control has made a good start, the situation is still grim. The meeting emphasized that the flow investigation and investigation should be more detailed. Further raise awareness, act in a unified manner, and grasp the main responsibilities of the county and district. Through a comprehensive, detailed and thorough flow investigation, precise, decisive, strict and effective management and control, resolutely cut off the chain of epidemic transmission, and constantly “look back” to find loopholes and make up for shortcomings. , continue to improve quality. Nucleic acid testing should be more comprehensive. Through data matching, we will ensure that all required inspections are fully covered, and we will continue to standardize nucleic acid testing to ensure safety and order, and strengthen the connection between collection, delivery, inspection, reporting and other links to further speed up and gain time for epidemic prevention and control. . Community control should be stricter. Strictly implement various control measures to ensure that it does not lose shape or change, standardize the disposal of medical waste, and build a healthy defense line. The management of isolation points and designated hospitals should be more standardized. Consolidate the responsibilities of various departments at all levels, highlight key links, establish a strong safety awareness, and effectively prevent and resolutely curb the occurrence of hospital sense and safety production accidents. Service guarantee should be more attentive. Adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, implement the responsibilities of the territorial and competent departments, strengthen overall planning and coordination, do a good job in the management and control areas, code assignments, and school-related personnel life service guarantees with heart and emotion appeals to form a strong joint force for epidemic prevention and control.

The meeting emphasized that all localities and departments should unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense against imports, internal defense against rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, always pay attention to changes in the domestic epidemic situation, adjust and optimize prevention and control measures in a timely manner, and strengthen forward-looking research and work. Prepare, continue to strictly implement the normalized epidemic prevention and control measures such as “on-the-ground inspection” and bayonet inspection, pay close attention to the actual foreign import prevention work, and constantly make up for shortcomings and weaknesses, and effectively build a strong defense line for epidemic prevention and control.

At the meeting, the working groups of the counties, districts, and the municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters reported on the current epidemic prevention and control work.

