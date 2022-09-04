FOGGIA – He availed himself of the right not to answer Mirko Tammaro26, allegedly responsible for the murder of Andrea Gaeta, twenty years old, in Orta Nova in the Foggiano area. The suspect, who had escaped immediately after the fact, after telephone contacts with investigators and family members, had appeared at the carabinieri near the Termoli motorway exit. The Foggia prosecutor Dominga Petrilli questioned him in the presence of the defender, the lawyer Antonello De Cosmo. The alleged crime that is being contested is voluntary homicide and illegal carrying of a firearm. When he turned up, the 26-year-old indicated the place where he abandoned the gun used to commit the crime: a Magnum 357, thrown away while fleeing in a campaign along state road 16 in the area of ​​San Ferdinando di Puglia.

From a first reconstruction, Tammaro fired at least five shots: two reached Gaeta in the face and flank. The hearing to validate the arrest will be held in the next few days. According to a reconstruction of what happened, Tammaro the other night had noticed Gaeta and a group of friends, including the girl with whom he had had a relationship until recently, stopped in front of a bar. After a while, the group from Gaeta drove away in the victim’s car. At that point Tammaro joined them aboard his vehicle: he flashed to signal to stop, got out and shot, killing Gaeta.



The lawyer Michele Sodrio, lawyer of the Gaeta family, commented: “I read as of a dispute for murder with futile reasons, but I am sure that in this case there is also premeditation, because the murderer went to get a gun, he went out through the streets of Orta Nova in search of Andrea and when he found him he didn’t give him a chance. It was certainly not an instinctive or immediate gesture “. And again: “We know that nothing short of overwhelming evidence has been collected against the arrested”. Then the appeal: “I only make an appeal to the Porocura so that Andrea’s body is returned as soon as possible to his family, who are experiencing the further torment of not being able to give him immediate burial”.