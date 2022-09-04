Cancer can cause many different symptoms, some mild and others more noticeable. Certain symptoms increase prematurely, such as the presence of painless lumps in the breast, and therefore represent important warning signs that must be determined by the doctor. Other symptoms, such as weight loss or fever, appear only after the malignant progression of the tumor. Still other symptoms, such as a change in bowel habits, the presence of blood in the stool or difficulty in swallowing are signs of cancer that we find in specific areas of the body.

Cancer Symptoms: Here’s What To Watch For According To Experts

It is very important that the tumor is identified immediately given that the possibility of cure is greater the less the tumor is forwarded to the beginning of the treatment. Several symptoms can be early warning signs of cancer and should therefore prompt the person to seek medical attention. Thankfully, most of these symptoms usually originate from less severe illnesses.

However, the manifestation of any cancer warning signs should not be underestimated. Some of the warning signs are generic in nature, that is, they show as random changes that are not supportive in accurately indicating a specified tumor. Their presence can certainly direct doctors in the examination addressed and in the choice of laboratory tests essential to remove or strengthen a diagnosis.

Other symptoms are all the more specific and guide doctors to a characteristic type of tumor or site. The warning signs of a possible cancer include: Unexplained weight loss, which can also lead to fatigue. Then we have night sweats, loss of appetite and continual new onset pain. All of these can also lead to recurrent nausea or vomiting.

The most negative and severe symptoms are blood in the urine and blood in the stool, visible or detectable through specific tests. This can also be linked to a recent change in bowel habits with recurrent fever and chronic cough. Finally, we have changes in the size or color of a mole or changes in a non-healing ulcer and swollen lymph nodes. A mark or neoplasm on the skin that becomes grows or changes in appearance. So here are the symptoms that can cause concern that they can be alarm bells for the onset of cancer.