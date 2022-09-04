torino

After the revolution, now Allegri’s Juve has to take power. The run-up to the top restarts from Florence and this afternoon’s match, in a packed Franchi, will have to give the first answers to the deluxe transfer market. “I am happy with how the club has acted – says Massimiliano Allegri, who has obtained seven new players and above all greeted those who did not fit into his plans – but now we have to work and play: we will give the votes at the end of the season”. The Juventus coach continues to play hide and seek with the Scudetto, leaving the pressures and responsibilities to the opponents, but his Juve has profoundly changed its skin and is stronger than last year. It is not just a matter of numbers, 6 points more in the standings and 5 fewer goals conceded, given that now the Juventus squad is full of quality, experience, strength and depth (waiting to recover Pogba and Chiesa: Juve hopes for October). “She is no longer cheerful – she artfully dribbles – only there is balance in the roles”. And also in the accounts, given that Juventus closed with a surplus of 33 million euros thanks to the last minute loans of Arthur (4.5 paid by Liverpool) and Zakaria (3.5 from Chelsea) after having knocked down the wages of a twenty million.

The ball, however, now passes to the field and against Fiorentina a qualitative leap is needed to return to the championship victory in Florence after almost 4 years (the last blitz in December 2018). “It is the most difficult game of this period”, certifies Allegri, who has some surprises in mind in view of the Champions League debut against PSG on Tuesday in Paris. Yesterday, in the last training session, he tried a formation with Paredes in the control room, the Bremer-Danilo couple in defense and a trident in which Di Maria returns to the owner and sees Kostic on the left, but with Milik in the center of the attack. The great former Vlahovic, therefore, could start from the bench against the Viola. “It may be an idea – joked the coach on the eve -, but we have many games now and maybe they both play together”.

Giving up the top scorer of the championship (4 goals in 4 games) must not be easy, but Vlahovic in Florence flopped in the two games of last season and perhaps this is also why Allegri thinks about the relay with Milik: the Pole broke the ice quickly , a goal in the first 18 ‘collected in two appearances, and seeks continuity. Bonucci sees himself among the squads after two weeks, but he should sit on the bench with the young Miretti: the goal is to field both starters in Europe, as well as Rabiot (now absent with a hematoma in his thigh). Juve have the best defense in the league, only one goal conceded like Roma, and challenge a Fiorentina that hasn’t scored in 418 minutes between the league and the Conference League playoffs. Coach Vincenzo Italiano is looking for the big shot to relaunch himself after some initial difficulties: «We have to react and start again, we know how important this match is for us, for the fans and for the whole city. At the moment we are struggling, but we need to be disheartened and Jovic has everything to demonstrate to Florence what Vlahovic has done ». –