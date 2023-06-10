The National Assembly votes on the bill amending public finances

“/>

The National Assembly voted, Thursday, June 8, unanimously, the bill amending the law of 2011, relating to public finances.

In his economy, the Budget Minister, Aimé Boji, underlined that the 2011 law enshrines results-based budget management, in particular through the introduction of program budgets.

But since its promulgation, the DRC still remains in the means-based budget management mode, despite the expiration of the first moratorium set in 2019, said Aime Boji.

The changeover to the program budget will allow the DRC to have a management mode by which the allocation of budget credit will now be made for the benefit of actions to be carried out and no longer for the institutions, as is currently the case.

This management method, which should come into force in January 2024, has been postponed to 2029, explains the Minister of the Budget:

“The amendments made by this bill establish a clear demarcation between the credits made available to the entities presented in the program and subject to performance measurement and those of the constitutional institutions grouped together in allocations and not subject to ‘assessment “.

This is the second time that the government has requested this extension, underlines MP Pierre Kangudia, former Budget Minister.

Pierre Kakundia regrets that there was not really a technical debate in the voting process for this law.

Which, according to him, did not allow several deputies to better understand the problem raised in the revision of this text.