(ANSA) – CATANZARO, 01 APR – There are 47 new Covid cases in Calabria where there is also one victim (3,376 the total since the beginning of the pandemic) and a positivity rate of 3.59%. In hospitals, in the balance between entrances and exits, hospitalized in the medical area rise by 7 (86) and remain stable with only one hospitalized in intensive care. There are 710 active cases (+13), 623 (+6) home isolates and 33 newly recovered. The data is communicated by the Prevention departments of the Asp of the Calabria Region. To date, the total number of swabs performed is 4,291,585 with 633,609 positive.



At the provincial level, the spread of the virus is as follows: Catanzaro: 254 active cases (29 in the ward, 1 in intensive care, 224 in home isolation); closed cases 113052 (112610 recovered, 442 deceased). Cosenza: 207 active cases (32 in the ward, 0 in intensive care, 175 in home isolation); closed cases 188951 (187448 recovered, 1503 deceased). Crotone: 26 active cases (12 in the ward, 0 in intensive care, 14 in home isolation); closed cases 60030 (59747 recovered, 283 deceased). Reggio Calabria: 88 active cases (11 in the ward, 0 in intensive care, 77 in home isolation); closed cases 209639 (208712 recovered, 927 deceased). Vibo Valentia: 24 active cases (2 in the ward, 0 in intensive care, 22 in home isolation); closed cases 53699 (53497 recovered, 202 deceased). (HANDLE).

