The new national standard implements that the packaging of rice dumplings and moon cakes shall not exceed three layers

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-25 09:05

There is still half a month before the Mid-Autumn Festival, and the major supermarkets in Xiaoshan have successively arranged various mooncake gift boxes in conspicuous positions. Different from previous years, this year’s gift box looks more simple and practical, without layers of wrapping paper and oversized packaging gaps. “We purchased products strictly in accordance with the requirements of the new national standard,” said a staff member of a supermarket.

It is understood that the No. 1 revision of the national standard “Restriction of Excessive Packaging Requirements for Food and Cosmetics” has been implemented on August 15 this year. The new national standard has been revised for the excessive packaging of rice dumplings and moon cakes, aiming to further reduce the number of packaging layers. , Compress packaging gaps and reduce packaging costs. These include: reducing the number of packaging layers, reducing the number of packaging layers for moon cakes and rice dumplings from a maximum of four layers to a maximum of three layers. To compress the packaging gap, the necessary space factor is the core index of the packaging gap, which reflects the compactness of the packaging. The smaller the value, the smaller the packaging gap. This time, the necessary space factor of moon cakes has been reduced from 12 to 7, which is equivalent to a 42% reduction in packaging volume; the necessary space factor of rice dumplings has been reduced from 12 to 5, which is equivalent to a 58% reduction in packaging volume. Reduce packaging costs. For mooncakes and rice dumplings with a sales price of more than 100 yuan, the proportion of packaging costs in the sales price will be reduced from 20% to 15%; for mooncakes and rice dumplings with a sales price of less than 100 yuan, the proportion of packaging costs will remain 20%. % remains unchanged, in which the packaging cost generally refers to the packaging purchase price signed by the food company and the packaging company, and the sales price generally refers to the contracted sales price signed by the food company and the sales company; at the same time, it is required that the packaging materials shall not use precious metals and mahogany materials. Strict mixing requirements stipulate that moon cakes should not be mixed with other products, and rice dumplings should not be mixed with other products that exceed their price.

What do the public think about the implementation of the new national standard? Yesterday, Ms. Xu, who was shopping for moon cakes at RT-Mart Supermarket, said: “The packaging of moon cakes in the past was beautiful and the price was inflated. If you buy them back and give them away or eat them yourself, when you open them, there are only two or three months of cakes, and the taste is average, which is really not cost-effective. It’s good to be simple now, we’re eating a flavor and a festive atmosphere, not wrapping paper.”