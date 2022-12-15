Source title: The official release of the list of 108 Chinese and Western medicines used for the new crown, expert interpretation, how to choose? how to eat?

Recently, the Beijing Health Commission released the “Catalogue of Drugs for Patients Infected with New Coronavirus (First Edition)”, which was demonstrated by a number of pharmacy, clinical, and Chinese medicine experts, combined with the climate characteristics of Beijing, and with reference to the actual drug use in this round of epidemic, and recommended to the public 108 Chinese and Western medicine products were purchased. How should citizens choose medicines from them? What are the precautions for the use of new crown drugs? Beijing News Broadcasting reporter interviewed Yang Yiheng, deputy director of the Beijing Pharmaceutical Quality Control and Improvement Center and deputy director of the Pharmacy Department of Peking University Third Hospital, for an interpretation. Why is this version of the Medication List launched? Recently, the drugs purchased by many people are mainly concentrated in the limited varieties recommended in the ninth edition of the national diagnosis and treatment plan, such as “Lianhua Qingwen” and “Ibuprofen”. The improvement and supplementation of the recommended medicines in the ninth edition of the national diagnosis and treatment plan, recommending 67 Chinese medicine varieties for 6 types of TCM diagnostic symptoms such as fever and sore throat; 41 Western medicine varieties for 4 types of clinical symptoms such as cough and phlegm. We use the common name of the medicine to represent the varieties of western medicine. The common name can be understood as the composition of the medicine. Each common name is produced by at least 10 manufacturers in our country, and the production capacity can be guaranteed. There is no common name for traditional Chinese medicine, but There are also standard formulas, and most drugs are produced by multiple manufacturers. Judging from the clinical performance of medical institutions, there are many similar drugs of the same type that can be treated, and the effect is even better. Therefore, we have provided 108 drug catalogs, and the basic functions and syndrome differentiation types of the drugs are given in the catalog, just to give you peace of mind, don’t panic, and you don’t have to rush to buy a certain drug at all. How to choose and use new crown drugs? 1. After symptoms appear, choose drugs according to your own constitution and clinical manifestations We classify the Western medicine catalog according to the efficacy of different medicines according to symptoms such as fever, nasal congestion, sneezing, dry throat, cough and sputum. There are sustained-release capsules, sustained-release tablets, and oral liquids, as long as the ingredients are the same. , are applicable. When using traditional Chinese medicine, we must pay attention to “syndrome differentiation and typing”, and provide a catalog for everyone according to the types of wind-cold cold, wind-heat cold, wind-heat cough, and wind-cold cough. For example, in this season in Beijing, there are more wind-cold colds. The main characteristics of wind-cold colds are fear of cold, chills, and runny nose. When it comes up, it is strong fever, high body temperature, red, swollen and hot pain in the throat, burning feeling, yellow phlegm in the cough, and dry stool. This is anemopyretic cold. If you have a cold due to wind-cold and take medicine for wind-heat-cold, you will feel colder and colder, and you will have diarrhea and other symptoms. In addition, it is also necessary to combine your own physical considerations to choose the appropriate medicine. See also Arson in the night, in Montebelluna there is a hunt for arsonists 2. It is advisable to choose less drugs than more drugs to treat the same symptom. Just choose one drug To treat the same symptom, just choose one of the listed drugs, and do not take drugs in combination. The choice of Chinese and Western medicine is based on everyone’s habits and preferences, as long as it is symptomatic. For patients with underlying diseases who have been taking drugs for chronic diseases, if you are worried about the interaction between drugs, you can check the drug instructions, which will tell you which drugs will interact with this drug, whether it is forbidden or used with caution, if If not mentioned, they can be taken together. 3. The drug can be stopped without consolidating the curative effect if the symptoms are relieved or in the recovery period If our symptoms have been relieved or are already in the recovery period, we can actually stop taking drugs at this time, and there is no need to consolidate the curative effect. For example, some people have a bad cough in the later period, which affects their rest, so they need to take some cough medicine. One kind of cough medicine is a central cough medicine, and the other is a phlegm-reducing medicine. If you have a lot of phlegm, you need to dissolve the phlegm first and then stop the cough. If the discomfort such as sore throat and cough disappears, there is no need to take medicine anymore. Do citizens need to prepare medicines? Citizens are not encouraged to prepare medicines, because you cannot predict what kind of symptoms you will have. If the symptoms are not consistent with the efficacy of the medicine, or if the symptoms are relatively mild, the medicine will be bought for nothing, and the medicine will expire after a period of storage, which is also harmful to medical resources. kind of waste. Citizens can go home and look through their small medicine cabinets first. If there are medicines in this catalog at home and they are still within the validity period, they don’t need to go to medical institutions and pharmacies to buy medicines. As far as Beijing is concerned, these 108 kinds of medicines are all sold on the market. There is no need for everyone to buy one or two kinds of medicines collectively. If one kind of medicine is out of stock, you can choose other medicines. See also Hot air balloon ends up on a tree during an emergency landing: save the occupants Beijing “Catalogue of Medications for Patients Infected with New Coronavirus (First Edition)”

Recently, the Beijing Health Commission released the “Catalogue of Drugs for Patients Infected with New Coronavirus (First Edition)”, which was demonstrated by a number of pharmacy, clinical, and Chinese medicine experts, combined with the climate characteristics of Beijing, and with reference to the actual drug use in this round of epidemic, and recommended to the public 108 Chinese and Western medicine products were purchased. How should citizens choose medicines from them? What are the precautions for the use of new crown drugs? Beijing News Broadcasting reporter interviewed Yang Yiheng, deputy director of the Beijing Pharmaceutical Quality Control and Improvement Center and deputy director of the Pharmacy Department of Peking University Third Hospital, for an interpretation.

Why is this version of the Medication List launched?

Recently, the drugs purchased by many people are mainly concentrated in the limited varieties recommended in the ninth edition of the national diagnosis and treatment plan, such as “Lianhua Qingwen” and “Ibuprofen”. The improvement and supplementation of the recommended medicines in the ninth edition of the national diagnosis and treatment plan, recommending 67 Chinese medicine varieties for 6 types of TCM diagnostic symptoms such as fever and sore throat; 41 Western medicine varieties for 4 types of clinical symptoms such as cough and phlegm.

We use the common name of the medicine to represent the varieties of western medicine. The common name can be understood as the composition of the medicine. Each common name is produced by at least 10 manufacturers in our country, and the production capacity can be guaranteed. There is no common name for traditional Chinese medicine, but There are also standard formulas, and most drugs are produced by multiple manufacturers. Judging from the clinical performance of medical institutions, there are many similar drugs of the same type that can be treated, and the effect is even better. Therefore, we have provided 108 drug catalogs, and the basic functions and syndrome differentiation types of the drugs are given in the catalog, just to give you peace of mind, don’t panic, and you don’t have to rush to buy a certain drug at all.

How to choose and use new crown drugs?

1. After symptoms appear, choose drugs according to your own constitution and clinical manifestations

We classify the Western medicine catalog according to the efficacy of different medicines according to symptoms such as fever, nasal congestion, sneezing, dry throat, cough and sputum. There are sustained-release capsules, sustained-release tablets, and oral liquids, as long as the ingredients are the same. , are applicable. When using traditional Chinese medicine, we must pay attention to “syndrome differentiation and typing”, and provide a catalog for everyone according to the types of wind-cold cold, wind-heat cold, wind-heat cough, and wind-cold cough.

For example, in this season in Beijing, there are more wind-cold colds. The main characteristics of wind-cold colds are fear of cold, chills, and runny nose. When it comes up, it is strong fever, high body temperature, red, swollen and hot pain in the throat, burning feeling, yellow phlegm in the cough, and dry stool. This is anemopyretic cold. If you have a cold due to wind-cold and take medicine for wind-heat-cold, you will feel colder and colder, and you will have diarrhea and other symptoms. In addition, it is also necessary to combine your own physical considerations to choose the appropriate medicine.

2. It is advisable to choose less drugs than more drugs to treat the same symptom. Just choose one drug

To treat the same symptom, just choose one of the listed drugs, and do not take drugs in combination. The choice of Chinese and Western medicine is based on everyone’s habits and preferences, as long as it is symptomatic. For patients with underlying diseases who have been taking drugs for chronic diseases, if you are worried about the interaction between drugs, you can check the drug instructions, which will tell you which drugs will interact with this drug, whether it is forbidden or used with caution, if If not mentioned, they can be taken together.

3. The drug can be stopped without consolidating the curative effect if the symptoms are relieved or in the recovery period

If our symptoms have been alleviated or are already in the recovery period, we can actually stop taking drugs at this time, and there is no need to consolidate the curative effect. For example, some people have a bad cough in the later period, which affects their rest, so they need to take some cough medicine. One kind of cough medicine is a central cough medicine, and the other is a phlegm-reducing medicine. If you have a lot of phlegm, you need to dissolve the phlegm first and then stop the cough. If the discomfort such as sore throat and cough disappears, there is no need to take medicine anymore.

Do citizens need to prepare medicines?

Citizens are not encouraged to prepare medicines, because you cannot predict what kind of symptoms you will have. If the symptoms are not consistent with the efficacy of the medicine, or if the symptoms are relatively mild, the medicine will be bought for nothing, and the medicine will expire after a period of storage, which is also harmful to medical resources. kind of waste. Citizens can go home and look through their small medicine cabinets first. If there are medicines in this catalog at home and they are still within the validity period, they don’t need to go to medical institutions and pharmacies to buy medicines. As far as Beijing is concerned, these 108 kinds of medicines are all sold on the market. There is no need for everyone to buy one or two kinds of medicines collectively. If one kind of medicine is out of stock, you can choose other medicines.

Beijing “Catalogue of Medications for Patients Infected with New Coronavirus (First Edition)”