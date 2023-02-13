dove valencia

Petro’s National Development Plan will be the demolition of Colombia’s institutions. With 300 articles they will seek to impose structural reforms on the entire State. The president will be given 13 extraordinary powers that include creating, suppressing and modifying any public entity of the executive branch, capitalizing companies, modifying autonomous funds and patrimonies, regulating the policy of alternative uses of psychoactive substances including coca, and even reforming and/or or end the Families and Youth in Action programs. All these decisions at the hands of the president; without having to go through Congress.

The Plan will also change the national drug policy. It does not specify what its objectives will be, it is only established that it will have a projection of 10 years. Private property will also be at risk. It is established that land invaders who live for 3 years in a property, and find no opposition, will be entitled to the land. The country’s forest reserves that belong to the State will be handed over under a “concesion” to peasant communities for up to 30 years and the territories of “collective property” may even be expanded to be able to hand them over.

The national plan creates new forms of contracting. It creates public-popular associations, but they do not define what they are “popular associations”. Will Petro hand over contracts to its political affiliates under this modality? They will no longer need health reform. The articles eliminate the EPS by establishing the direct turn of the Government to Healthcare Provider Institutions of the contributory regime as subsidized.

Emperor Petro will appropriate the SOAT. Private insurers will be at risk. The Government will determine the value of the amounts and protections. Petro government housing programs like “Mi Casa Ya” could come to an end. The government is given powers to modify it and even return subsidies delivered. Today the country has 20,000 homes to register with subsidies from “My house now”, but the government has not paid the 600 billion pesos that this subsidy is worth. Builders are already calling on families to pay in full for the home without the promised subsidy.

The National Development Plan also obliges all national entities to incorporate the recommendations of the report of the Truth Commission created in the Havana Agreement with the FARC. This is equivalent to including 48 new articles within the national plan, which are the number of recommendations. This ranges from changing the country’s security model to legalizing drug trafficking.

The plan also includes an agrarian reform in more than 10 articles. It is explicitly established that the reform must develop the mandates of the agreement with the FARC in Havana. Another article modifies the structure of the National Police and establishes the change of its ministry. However, there is no mention of what the new structure will be or what ministry it could go through. There will also be special conditions for prisoners from indigenous communities. Nor is it mentioned what they will consist of. All these types of modifications remain in the hands of the Government. by finger

The National Government will also have access to a file with all the personal data of Colombians, including their annual income, and the entities may not refuse to provide the information necessary to build that file even if it is under confidentiality. The “Jóvenes en Paz” program will be created, of which its structure is not mentioned in detail, but from its title it could be determined that it is the 800,000 pesos that Petro affirmed that they were going to give to young people who left criminal gangs.

A new tariff will be created under the name of “Smart Tariff and National Defense” to declare “Food Sovereignty” in Colombia. The failed “Zero Waste” program of the Petro mayor’s office in Bogotá will be implemented throughout the country. The entire country cadastre will be updated by 2023 using an uncertain methodology. Will you seek to expropriate the land in Colombia via taxes as promised in the campaign with that article?

The National Plan also eliminates laws of the republic. The prioritization of ICBF resources for primary childhood programs, the public policy in favor of Cúcuta and Norte de Santander, the scoring model for territorial prioritization of OCAD paz, and even Bancoldex’s Productive Transformation program were eliminated.