The out-of-session state exam, 2023 edition, officially launched this Monday, May 08

As planned in the 2022-2023 school calendar, the out-of-session certification tests, in particular the dissertation, were launched this Monday, May 08 by the Vice-Minister of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education, Mrs. Aminata Namasia Bazego.

Located in the educational province of Plateau in the commune of Nsele, the Marie Immaculée School Complex served as the setting for this ceremony.

After a warm welcome reserved for Vice-Minister Aminata Namasia by the recipient students, the Provincial Minister took the floor to welcome the representative of the Minister of EPST on mission to London, where he is taking part in the World Forum on Education, representing the Congolese Government.

In his words, the Provincial Minister Charles Mbuta Mutu said he was comforted that the official launch of these events took place in Kinshasa.

« We are comforted that you have been personally moved to launch these tests in Kinshasa in a particular context, especially in the educational province of the plateau where our children have experienced some disturbances following the conflicts which disturb their schooling.“, he said in the introduction.

And to add: this is why we are very honored by your presence« .

In the process, the number one for education in the city province of Kinshasa indicated that his province presented a large number of recipients, ie 140,800 finalists.

Thanking the President of the Republic for having included the education sub-sector among the priorities of the social pact of his first five-year term, Vice-Minister Aminata indicated that 985,497 candidates are registered for the dissertation this year, compared to 918,620 in 2022 for the humanities cycle, including 43.6% of girls. And that these candidates are distributed in 2,827 centers scattered throughout the Republic.

In addition, the Deputy Minister indicated that the marks obtained in these tests will count for the first day of the ordinary session.

The ceremony ended with a visit to the classrooms and the symbolic delivery of the items to the finalists by the Deputy Minister of EPST accompanied by the Inspector General of EPST, Mr. Jacques ODIA as well as the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Minister, Daniel EBONDO. In her mother’s cap, Aminata Namasia wished the students good luck before heading back to her practice

Morningfos.net/Celcom Epst