The payment of the July benefit began

The national government began paying the Economic War Bond for the month of July. The benefit began to be paid this Thursday through the Patria system.

The amount deposited is 850 bolivars, which corresponds to 29.86 dollars at the Central Bank rate and 27.77 at the parallel rate.

However, the payment generated some discontent among the population, who affirm that the amount “is not enough” for anything.

And the economic war bond of the retired pensioners for when not even the government paid our fortnight and the bonus that does not reach until when will they continue with this mockery of those of us who worked hard and gave our all to an institution – Mar Urbina (@marly_rojo) July 15, 2023

They claim that the bonus is a mockery. “How long will those of us who work hard continue with this mockery? and we gave everything for everything to an institution”.

On the other hand, some beneficiaries denounced that the transfers to the Banco de Venezuela were not made effective at the moment.

Many people are complaining because years ago they transferred the Bond against the Economic War to the Bank of Venezuela and they still have not received it. What will happen?? — Mane Chacao 💚 💜 (@MujeresJChacao) July 15, 2023

The complaints also cover how little it is enough to meet the expenses of pensioners and retirees in the country.

“If this Bond were for the amount of $400, it should be called a Bond against the economic war. Right now it should be called the Begging Bonus”said one user.

This Bonus should not be called that. Well, it does not cover a third of the needs of 1 d these old people or retirees and pensioners. Yes, this Bonus was for the amount of 400 💵💵💵💵 if it should be called a Bonus against economic warfare. Right now it should be called Begging Bonus⚖️⚖️ — Irma Moleiro (@irmamoleiro) July 14, 2023

This bonus represents the most significant payment that public workers, retirees and pensioners have. The minimum wage has been maintained since March 2022 at 130 bolivars.

According to Official Gazette No. 6,746, these payments would be indexed to the value of the BCV dollar.

However, those who receive the benefit assure that it is not fulfilled

On May 1, Nicolás Maduro announced economic benefits within the framework of Labor Day.

Decreed an increase in Patria bonds, which will be indexed to the BCV rate with an equivalent of 30 dollars.

However, it did not adjust the minimum wage, which remains at 130 bolivars.

