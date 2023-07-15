Home » The payment of the July benefit began
The payment of the July benefit began

by admin
The national government began paying the Economic War Bond for the month of July. The benefit began to be paid this Thursday through the Patria system.

The amount deposited is 850 bolivars, which corresponds to 29.86 dollars at the Central Bank rate and 27.77 at the parallel rate.

However, the payment generated some discontent among the population, who affirm that the amount “is not enough” for anything.

They claim that the bonus is a mockery. “How long will those of us who work hard continue with this mockery? and we gave everything for everything to an institution”.

On the other hand, some beneficiaries denounced that the transfers to the Banco de Venezuela were not made effective at the moment.

The complaints also cover how little it is enough to meet the expenses of pensioners and retirees in the country.

“If this Bond were for the amount of $400, it should be called a Bond against the economic war. Right now it should be called the Begging Bonus”said one user.

This bonus represents the most significant payment that public workers, retirees and pensioners have. The minimum wage has been maintained since March 2022 at 130 bolivars.

According to Official Gazette No. 6,746, these payments would be indexed to the value of the BCV dollar.

However, those who receive the benefit assure that it is not fulfilled

On May 1, Nicolás Maduro announced economic benefits within the framework of Labor Day.

Decreed an increase in Patria bonds, which will be indexed to the BCV rate with an equivalent of 30 dollars.

However, it did not adjust the minimum wage, which remains at 130 bolivars.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

