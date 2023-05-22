Home » The Popular University of Cesar will be based in La Jagua de Ibirico
The Popular University of Cesar will be based in La Jagua de Ibirico

The Popular University of Cesar will be based in La Jagua de Ibirico

The Popular University of Cesar (UPC) will have a headquarters in the municipality of La Jagua de Ibirico, according to the list of projects of the Pluriannual Investment Plan (PPI) in the National Development Plan, PND, of the Government of Gustavo Petro.

The PPI is the document that projects the investments and sources of financing for the execution of the PND. In the Plan it is read that they will build a “new headquarters, multicampus or educational complex of public higher education” in that territory in the center of Cesar.

The transformational axis that the National Planning Department seeks to impact through this institution is ‘Human security and social justice’. It should be mentioned that the UPC also has facilities in Aguachica, south of Cesar.

The headquarters was one of the last projects included in the Plan. / PHOTO: COURTESY.

‘IT’S A NEED’: RECTOR OF THE UPC

Regarding this commitment in educational matters, the rector Rober Romero assured EL PILÓN that this is a need for the population that wants to access the University’s programs.

“I asked the president the need to have a headquarters in the center of Cesar, and today it is included in the Development Plan, which gives us the guarantee that we will have that headquarters very soon,” Romero expressed.

THE RESOURCES

According to data from the National Planning Department, as of February of this year, at least $19.5 billion would be allocated to Cesar in the four years of his mandate for all strategic projects.

Until that date, the axis of human security and social justice had the greatest economic resources: $13.9 billion, figures that could vary considering that there were changes in the PND before it was approved by the Congress of the Republic.

The money will come from the General Budget of the Nation, the General System of Participation, own resources of the territories, public companies, the General System of Royalties and international cooperation, according to official sources.

