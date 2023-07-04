The possible book is back, from Aramburu to Guzzanti – Puglia

(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 04 – Italian and international authors such as Ferdinando Aramburu, Maurizio De Giovanni, Stefania Auci, Erri De Luca, WikiLeaks director Kristinn Hrafnsson, Anabel Hernandez, Zharko Kujundjiski, Nick Rosa, Donald Sassoon; but also protagonists of political, institutional, social, artistic and media life, including Minister Eugenia Roccella, Walter Veltroni, Sabina Guzzanti, Antonella Viola, Nicola Gratteri, Vittorio Sgarbi, Paolo Borrometi, Francesco Rutelli, Pier Ferdinando Casini, Barbara Gallavotti , Pietro Grasso, Oscar Farinetti, Rocco Tanica, Marco Travaglio and the winner of the 2023 Strega Prize, who will be crowned in Rome on 6 July. These are just some of the over 400 guests of the 22nd edition of Il Libro Possibile, scheduled from 5 to 8 July in Polignano a Mare and from 18 to 22 July in Vieste.



The theme of the festival (supported by Pirelli) this year is Penso Positivo’, a reference to Jovanotti’s pop hymn, born just 30 years ago, which will act as a common thread at the meetings in which we will also talk about issues such as the future, rights, the climate, and legality through the ideas and opinions of about 400 guests, among the most illustrious national and international exponents of the various fields of knowledge. ‘Thinking positive means having a constructive approach to life, even when everything seems to be heading towards destruction; of the environment, of peace, of rights – says the artistic director of Libro Possibile, Rosella Santoro -. Thinking positive means thinking in terms of justice, solidarity, defense of values, responsibility; so that all this can be translated into concrete, individual and collective actions. Thus, through hundreds of authoritative voices in the various fields of knowledge, the Possible Book wants to be an amplifier of a message of hope, while preserving the plurality of points of view and a critical attitude towards the great themes of our time”.



Among the authors on stage in Polignano on the opening day, the Basque author Ferdinando Aramburu, winner in 2018 of the European Strega Prize with Patria, and now in bookstores with Figli della favola' (Guanda Editore).



