Turning waste into fertilizer, turning fertilizer into treasure, scientific planting, and establishment of a demonstration area, Gao’an City, Yichun, Jiangxi——

The prospect of green development in the low-carbon cycle is good (Beautiful China·Focus on the development of ecological low-carbon agriculture ④)

In the ecological agriculture demonstration area built by Gao’an, the integrated water and fertilizer facilities in the fish and vegetable symbiosis project.

Photo by reporter Yang Yanfei

core reading

In recent years, Gaoan City, Yichun City, Jiangxi Province has explored the development of circular agriculture, implemented green planting and breeding circular agriculture projects, and returned rice stalks and livestock manure to the field, turning waste into fertilizer and turning fertilizer into treasure. With the help of agricultural Internet of Things technology, it not only solved The environmental pollution caused by breeding has also promoted the clean and green development of agriculture and animal husbandry.

Spring has just started, and Jin Changjun, a major grain grower in Gao’an City, Yichun, Jiangxi, can no longer sit still. On this day, he came to the field early with a few helpers he invited to scatter the government-issued compost on the field.

“In the past, this land used a lot of chemical fertilizers, the soil was compacted, and the harvest was poor. This year, I plan to improve the soil quality by returning straw to the field and composting manure. The government has been promoting this matter, and I have also done experiments. The land that has been ecologically improved , not only the yield can be greatly increased, but the crop quality is also good.” Jin Changjun said.

Not only Jin Changjun, but most farmers and enterprises in Gao’an City have now reached a consensus: promoting green planting and breeding cycles and developing ecological low-carbon agriculture are good ways to revitalize the countryside and increase farmers’ income.

Comprehensive utilization of straw to help ecology and low carbon

In Changle Village, Lanfang Town, Gao’an City, cars pass by in front of the straw collection and storage point, and the golden straw is neatly stacked. The villagers are busy unloading and weighing the straw they have brought.

“I never thought I could be a ‘broker’!” Villager Liu Ting said with a smile, “I am a ‘straw broker’. Last year, I collected more than 5,000 tons of rice straw and more than 1,500 tons of peanut straw, which were very popular.”

Gao’an City is located in a subtropical climate area, and most of the rice is double-cropping rice. After the early rice is mature, it is necessary to “double grab” and quickly plant the late rice after harvesting. In the past, after each harvest, the straw became a burden, and there seemed to be no other way out except burning it. However, straw burning not only smells pungent, but also pollutes the atmosphere and affects the growth of other crops.

In June 2019, Gao’an City began a pilot program to promote the comprehensive utilization of crop straw. Since then, Gaoan City has supported the construction of 11 straw collection and storage centers in 18 major grain-producing towns. Through the project, more than 300 business outlets specializing in straw collection, storage and transportation have been cultivated, and a relatively complete straw collection and storage sales channel has been initially established.

In a Camellia oleifera test field in Hengtang Village, Yangxu Town, Gaoan City, the reporter saw that in one field, straws that had been simply treated were piled up thickly around the camellia tree trunk; in another field, there was no straw. Camellia oleifera trees covered with stalks had significantly greener leaves and stronger trees. According to a village cadre, there are fewer weeds on the fields covered with straw, and there is basically no need to use herbicides. At the same time, the change of soil temperature under straw mulch tends to be moderate, the temperature increases at low temperature, and cools at high temperature, and the effect of water and moisture conservation is remarkable.

The advantages of returning straw to the field are more obvious in places where crop rotation is produced. The land is not idle in winter, and not long after the late rice harvest, they are busy growing rapeseed again. The research team of the Institute of Soil, Fertilizer, Resources and Environment, Jiangxi Academy of Agricultural Sciences found that the return of straw to the field, under the action of biological decomposing agent, not only increases the organic matter in the soil, solves the problem of soil compaction, nourishes the land, increases the yield, but also increases to a certain extent. Reduce greenhouse gas emissions to a certain extent. According to statistics, in 2022, the comprehensive utilization rate of straw in Gaoan City will reach 96.46%, and almost all straw will enter the green cycle of ecological low-carbon agriculture.

Promote the cycle of planting and breeding and build an ecological chain

All the way twists and turns, until the reporter came to the gate of Jiangxi Ruiyong Animal Husbandry Company, it was still impossible to connect the green water and green mountains with the top 100 counties in the country for animal husbandry.

This animal husbandry company is an ecological and professional breeding base with an annual slaughter of 45,000 pigs. The person in charge of the enterprise told reporters that when the enterprise just started in 2017, the scale was still small, with no more than 10,000 pigs slaughtered each year. However, farming manure once became an insoluble problem for the development of enterprises.

“One year, the shed where the manure was piled up was washed away by the heavy rain, and the sewage flowed down the mountain to the village below the mountain. Our company spent a lot of effort to clean it.” The person in charge said that because of the manure pollution, the company is often surrounded by nearby villages. The villagers complained and even paid compensation to the villagers. Today, the production scale of the enterprise has expanded by four times, and at the same time, there is no need to worry about the treatment of manure.

In order to solve the problem of environmental pollution caused by manure, Gao’an City will launch a pilot project of green planting and breeding circular agriculture in 2021. The Gaoan Municipal Government instructs the Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs to select professional social service organizations, and in accordance with technical requirements such as the technical specifications for the harmless treatment of livestock and poultry manure, the technical specifications for the return of livestock and poultry manure to the field, and the technical guidance for the pilot project of green planting and breeding circular agriculture. The collection, treatment and application of manure generated by various breeding industries provide the whole process and professional services. Breeding enterprises only need to pull the manure to a professional treatment company, and the company can turn the manure into compost, or ferment biogas and biogas slurry for recycling.

Through the implementation of the green planting and breeding circular agriculture project, the comprehensive utilization rate of livestock and poultry manure in Gaoan City has reached more than 95%, which has promoted the clean, green and healthy development of animal husbandry. “This project can save our company 600,000 yuan in costs a year.” Said the person in charge of Ruiyong Animal Husbandry.

As a professional company that undertakes the sewage treatment of breeding enterprises, Chen Yeqing, the person in charge of Gaoan Baodi Ecological Agriculture Technology Co., Ltd., which produces organic fertilizers, said: “Farmers use the compost and organic fertilizers we process and produce, and their satisfaction is high. In addition to these few In recent years, the concept of ecological low-carbon agriculture has become more and more popular, and we believe that our products will become more and more popular, and the production chain of organic agriculture will become more and more complete.”

Ding Dan, a young “returnee” from Gao’an City, was awarded the title of “National Top Ten Farmers”. He is not only the operator of 9,450 mu of land, but also a representative of professional “new farmers”. He has a deeper understanding of the development of ecological agriculture. “Green planting and breeding cycle is an important way to promote the green and low-carbon development of agriculture. Through the resource utilization of livestock and poultry waste, the soil can be continuously improved, the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced, and the ability of soil to sequester carbon and increase sinks can be improved. Farming cannot be exhausted for fishing. The development of ecological low-carbon agriculture is the real release of water to raise fish.” Ding Dan said.

In the past two years, Gaoan City has completed the green planting and breeding cycle pilot area of ​​210,000 mu, reduced the application of chemical fertilizers by more than 1,400 tons, increased soil organic matter by more than 0.3 g/kg, increased crop production by 3.5% year-on-year, and the comprehensive utilization rate of livestock and poultry manure reached more than 95% .

Seize the ecological highland and build the agricultural wisdom valley

In Dacheng Town, Gaoan City, a high-end ecological agriculture pilot zone project with the theme of “ecological highland, agricultural wisdom valley” and agricultural Internet of Things technology as the core, aiming to develop ecological agriculture and seize the ecological highland, is continuing to advance.

Li Xingan, a junior high school student who visited and experienced in the greenhouse of the experimental area, saw a wonderful scene: the vegetable production tanks in the greenhouse are neatly arranged, the water in the tanks flows secretly, and pieces of foam boards with holes are floating on the water, and lettuce is planted in the holes , Beijing water vegetables, purple cabbage, ice vegetables and other vegetables. On the blue breeding tank on the other side, clusters of water splashes are churning, and densely packed fish are swimming in the water.

“The fish and vegetable symbiosis project is a classic application case of circular agricultural technology. The water in the breeding tank is effectively decomposed and becomes good water for growing vegetables.” Project leader Gong Yujun introduced, “The water for growing vegetables can be returned to farming after purification. barrels, can save 80% of water consumption. We do this demonstration project to show you more possibilities of ecological cycle agriculture.”

“Growing vegetables is really cool.” Li Xingan sighed while eating the salad made with the vegetables he just picked from the garden.

In this ecological agriculture demonstration zone, sub-projects such as agricultural demonstration gardens, camellia oleifera gardens, paddy and dry crop rotations, and land landscapes cover a total area of ​​10,000 mu. Standardized farmland transformation, high-efficiency water-saving demonstrations, physical control of land consolidation, and slope farmland have been implemented successively. A series of projects such as transformation have formed three modern agricultural cycle production technology demonstration systems focusing on water and fertilizer integration and ion sensing.

In addition to the test and guidance function, the ecological agriculture demonstration zone receives 2 million tourists every year under normal circumstances, and provides more than 10,000 jobs at the same time, which directly drives 12 natural villages and more than 1,000 villagers in the area to increase their income, and radiates and drives many surrounding areas of the project. New agricultural entities and agricultural cooperatives develop together.