[NTD, Beijing, August 3, 2022]On the morning of August 3, a homicide occurred in Anfu County, Jiangxi Province. A man armed with a weapon committed a murder in a kindergarten, resulting in 3 deaths and 6 injuries. People at the scene said several children were killed. So far, the suspect has not been arrested.

On the 3rd, the Public Security Bureau of Anfu County, Ji’an City, Jiangxi Province issued a notice saying that at 10:22 a.m. that day, a homicide occurred in the county. A murderer wearing a peaked cap and a mask rushed to a private kindergarten in Anfu County with a weapon, causing 3 deaths and 6 injuries.

The suspect was initially identified as Liu Mouhui, a 48-year-old man (from Liaotang Township, Anfu County).

At present, the suspect is still on the run.

The official notification did not identify the deceased, nor how many children were present at the school at the time of the incident.

The online video shows that the kindergarten is called “Heart to Heart” kindergarten, and the surrounding area is crowded with people. Another informed netizen revealed that the dead and injured included many children and teachers of the school.

Some netizens said: “Hurry up and arrest him. He killed more than a dozen children and three teachers, my God. If this person really kills again, what about the security of the kindergarten?”

There are also netizens in Jiangxi who broke the news: “This is still an early education center. The children are only two or three years old. Now they can say anything, and people have fled to our side.”

Another netizen expressed concern and fear: “It’s too scary, it’s impossible to guard against.” “It’s too bad! Go to kindergarten to kill!!” “Will you only attack children?”

