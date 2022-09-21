Jiangmen Daily News (Xu Lin, Yuezong, Tang Da) On September 20, the province’s epidemic prevention and control and safety and stability work teleconference was held, and the provincial new crown pneumonia prevention and control leading group (headquarters) and the provincial safety production committee meeting were held at the same time. The meeting thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, conscientiously implemented the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, and carried out research, deployment and implementation of work on epidemic prevention and control, production safety and maintenance of social stability. Li Xi, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech, and Meng Fanli, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting.

Li Xi emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, fully understand the special importance of doing a good job in epidemic prevention and control, safety production and maintaining social stability, efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and coordinate development and safety. , with the sense of responsibility of “being at ease at all times”, to implement various protective measures in detail, to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property, and to create a good atmosphere for the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress. First, we must strictly implement the epidemic prevention and control measures, and resolutely prevent a large-scale rebound. We must unremittingly handle the local epidemic situation, resolutely block the chain of transmission, and realize the dynamic clearing of social aspects as soon as possible. It is necessary to always maintain the efficient operation of the prevention and control system, improve command efficiency, strengthen monitoring and early warning, and do a good job in emergency response. It is necessary to strengthen the “three lines of defense” of external defense input, regional coordination, and joint defense and joint control of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, and pay close attention to key groups of people, key institutions, and key places to ensure that each closed loop is tightly closed and each link is accurately and precisely implemented. Second, we must carefully implement various measures for safety production and disaster prevention and mitigation, and resolutely prevent the occurrence of major accidents. It is necessary to continue to carry out in-depth inspections of production safety, focus on key areas such as road traffic, hazardous chemicals, urban gas, urban and rural self-built houses, water transportation, industry and trade, fire protection, tourism and other key areas to strengthen safety supervision, strictly implement safety production responsibilities, and ensure the implementation of the system In place, the responsibilities are clearly in place, and the measures are in place. It is necessary to focus on disaster prevention and mitigation, comprehensively strengthen forest fire prevention and fire fighting, do a good job of three preventions without slack, and continue to improve emergency rescue and disposal capabilities. Third, we must effectively and effectively carry out the work of preventing risks, safeguarding safety, and safeguarding stability, and earnestly safeguarding the overall safety and stability of society. Resolutely safeguard political security, in-depth investigation and resolution of social conflicts and disputes, strengthen risk prevention in key areas, strengthen overall social prevention and control, improve grass-roots social governance systems, and maintain social stability and order. Fourth, with strong organizational leadership, responsibility implementation, and solid and effective work. The provincial party committee, the standing committee of the provincial people’s congress, the provincial government, and the leading group of the provincial CPPCC should earnestly take responsibility and lead the whole province to do a good job in the implementation of the work. The Provincial New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control Leading Group (Headquarters), the Provincial Safety Committee, and the Provincial Party Committee Safe Guangdong Construction Leading Group, etc. should strengthen consultation, research and judgment, and strengthen the province’s “one game of chess” command and dispatch. Party committees and governments at all levels in the province must take on the political responsibility of “promoting the development of one side and ensuring the safety of the other side”. The top leaders of the party and government must personally handle it, strengthen on-duty duty and supervision and inspection, and earnestly achieve the responsibility of guarding the soil, the responsibility of guarding the soil, and the protection of the soil. Conscientious and responsible.

Zhang Hu, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor, presided over the meeting and reported the situation of epidemic prevention and control and work safety in the province. Yuan Gujie, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, reported the work of maintaining social stability in the province.

The meeting is held in the form of video and teleconference to the local level or above. Provincial leaders Lin Keqing, Chen Jianwen, Wang Xi, Zhang Xiaoqiang, Zhang Xin, Wang Zhizhong, responsible comrades of relevant provincial units, relevant units in Guangdong, and the main responsible comrades of the listed party and government at the local level and above attended the meeting.

At the Jiangmen venue, Chen Anming, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary and Director of the Party Group of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Wu Xiaohui, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, Zhang Yuanxing, Secretary of the Party Group and Chairman of the CPPCC Committee, Yi Zhongqiang, Deputy Secretary and Deputy Director of the Party Group of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and city leader Kuang Yuanzhang , Cai Dewei, Ling Chuanmao, Liu Jie, Chen Ji, Lin Guohua, Li Huiwen, Zheng Xiaoyi, Cao Yang, Zhou Peishan, Lin Jiansheng, Feng Xiaogang, Dai Gang, etc. attended the meeting.