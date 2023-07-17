The questions that the mayor of Valledupar will have to answer in the open town hall this Tuesday

This Tuesday, July 18, the open town hall will take place ‘Insufficiency in the social development of Valledupar’ to which the municipal mayor, Mello Castro González, was summoned. The event will take place at 4 pm in the Paisaje de Sol auditorium.

Despite the fact that the president rendered an account of his management in 2022 a month ago, this citizen participation mechanism will allow the leader of the initiative, José Gutiérrez, to ask a series of questions on the topic raised.

EL PILÓN knew the list of 30 questions that the young man will ask during the day, which are previously known to the Valledupar Council and the mayor.

QUESTIONNAIRE

1. Answer yes or no to the following question: Do you consider that Valledupar is a city in order in terms of economic development and citizen security? Justify your answer.

2. List and express, in detail, what works you developed to guarantee the generation of direct jobs in the municipality of Valledupar

3. How many new direct jobs do Valduparenses have thanks to your management as mayor of Valledupar according to the works carried out?

4. Answer yes or no to the following question: Do you consider that your management regarding economic development in Valledupar has been sufficient? Justify your answer.

5. Why is Valledupar after 3 years and 6 months still being among the 5 cities with the highest unemployment rate in the country with 15.5% according to DANE in April 2023?

6. Answer yes or no to the following question: Do you consider that entrepreneurship fairs and peasant markets are a good strategy to promote the revitalization of the economy in Valledupar? Justify your answer.

7. How many legally constituted public and private companies does the municipality of Valledupar have?

8. How many companies resulting from the entrepreneurship fairs have been benefited by the Mayor of Valledupar, to enter the mass production and commercialization stage? Mention them.

9. What was the budget allocated to the companies that benefited from the entrepreneurship fairs?

10. Of the resources allocated to these companies, what were the figures of the amounts delivered?

11. How many peasant producers have been benefited by the Valledupar mayor’s office?

12. What was the budget allocated to the peasants who benefited from the products of the peasant markets?

13. Of the resources allocated to these peasants, what were the figures of the amounts delivered?

14.Is the fruit processing plant of the Technological Center for fruits and vegetables of the district of La Mina in operation?

15. If your answer is no, why is this company not in operation?

16. If your answer is positive, how many direct and indirect employees does the company currently have?

17. What modality or type of company does this plant have: public, mixed or private?

18. As contracted or arranged, mention the name of the person in charge of the operation and operation of the plant.

19. How many resources has the municipality invested in this company?

20. Being one of the protocols of an outgoing mayor and an incoming mayor, to make a connection, did you take into account the state in which they were delivered to this company, to which resources from the municipality of Valledupar were invested? Yes or No? Justify your answer.

21. Answer yes or no to the following question: Is Valledupar a safe city? Justify your answer.

22. How is the citizen security perception index in Valledupar?

23. Have there been cases of murder of social leaders in the municipality of Valledupar?

24. If your answer is affirmative, answer: in terms of investigation, how many cases have been resolved?

25. According to citizen complaints and police actions, the existence of alleged illegal polygons in Valledupar was reported. How many legal polygons are registered with jurisdiction in the municipality of Valledupar? Mention which ones they are.

26. What actions have you been carrying out to seal illegal polygons in the municipality of Valledupar?

27. How many illegal polygons have you sealed, where were they located?

28. What are the preventive and corrective measures that are being taken against the wave of robberies and hitmen that are appearing in Valledupar?

29. Are you willing to create a technical committee with decision-making power and thus make investments in productive projects that boost the economy in Valledupar, based on citizen proposals?

30. If your answer is positive, from which sector would said technical table be launched, on what date would the work with the technical tables begin, and what would be the available item that would be available?

For its part, the Valledupar Council invited citizens to consult the regulations and conditions of the council on the corporation’s website: www.concejodevalledupar.gov.co.

