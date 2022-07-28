Tianjin’s official announcement that from July 27 to 29, nucleic acid testing will be carried out in some areas for three consecutive days. The areas involved include Dasi Town, Chilong South Street, Economic Development Group, and Binhai New Area Economic Development Zone Microelectronics. Industrial Park, etc.

The notice requires people in these areas not to leave the town or leave the area unless necessary; before the nucleic acid results are issued, they should not leave their homes unless necessary, and remain relatively still.

Among them, the microelectronics industrial park area is the hardest hit area. Enterprises such as SMIC and NXP Semiconductors located in it were pressed the pause button, and all employees were asked to isolate at home.

Residents of Guijiangli Community in Hexi District were also taken away and quarantined.

However, the Tianjin authorities are so aggressive, the reason given is that one case of asymptomatic infection was confirmed on the 27th. This makes it difficult for the outside world to understand.

Yue Shan, a current affairs observer, told Voice of Hope, “This is because Xi Jinping has always emphasized that the dynamic is clear and unshakable, and the officials below are afraid of losing their black gauze caps, so they would rather be left than right. Some officials are particularly left-handed, and some want to use this to get promoted. , so it is even more extreme. Li Hongzhong, secretary of the Tianjin Municipal Party Committee, is the most famous flatterer in the official circle, so it is not surprising that one case is closed and prosecuted.”

“On the other hand, the CCP was particularly sensitive before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Another reason for the dynamic clearing of extreme epidemic prevention is not for epidemic prevention, but for the protection of the people, and it is necessary to rely on closure and control to maintain stability. This political intention may be more real.”

However, local leaders do not appear to be bound by these bans. A staff member of a restaurant behind the town government of Dasi Town, Xiqing District told Voice of Hope reporters that now the restaurant cannot dine in and can only pack. But if it is a leader, just one sentence from the leader is enough, “Since the leader wants to eat, we must cooperate fully.”

Responsible editor: Li Hui

Voice of Hope is copyrighted, and may not be reproduced without the written permission of Voice of Hope. Violators will be held accountable.