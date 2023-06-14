The regional dossiers on SNAI 2021-2027, created by Formez PA, have been published

The regional dossiers on the National Strategy for SNAI internal areas 2021-2027 are online. The documents, created by Formez PA, describe the project areas of each Region and Autonomous Province by framing them in the territorial context.

Form PA supports the Technical Committee and the Municipalities participating in the National Strategy for Internal Areas (SNAI) to bring out and strengthen the associative vocation of the territories concerned and activate effective and long-lasting integrated management systems of local public services.

The new programming has led to an expansion of SNAI, financing new areas selected by the Department for Cohesion Policies, with the technical support of Evaluation and Analysis Unit for Programming (NUVAP), among those proposed by the Regions and autonomous Provinces. Our Institute has also supported the Department in this activity by creating both part of the preliminary documentation and analyzing the association proposal of the candidate areas, since the ability of the administrations to work together is one of the criteria on which the selection process was based.

Overall, the new areas identified are 56of which 43 financed also by national resources and 13 only by regional resources, to which they can be added 37already present in the 2014-2020 planning cycle, and which have been confirmed without changing the original perimeter, and 30 always identified in the past programming, but with a different configuration, by addition or subtraction of commons compared to the initial one, and the “special project smaller islands” which involves 35 municipalities.

I dossiers, created by Formez PA, summarize, through cartographic elaborations and summary tables, all the information of each area and frame the new SNAI for each Region and Autonomous Province. They are divided into three sections.

In the first, the maps and summary tables are on a regional or provincial basis. The maps reproduce two distinct information plans, i.e. both the basis with the new SNAI classification and the territorial location of the project areas, identifying both those of the 2014-2020 cycle and the new areas, while the summary tables relate, for the main indicators (demography, territoriality and SNAI classification) the single project areas with the regional and national reference values.

The second section describes and examines in depth, on a municipal basis, the internal areas divided between those selected for the new 2021-2027 programming cycle and those for the 2014-2020 period, partly confirmed as such and partly riperimetrate that is, with a different configuration compared to the original one due to the addition or subtraction of one or more common ones. Altogether it is about 124 project areas, involving 1904 municipalities.

In the third section, the Open kit for each project area. They were created with the methodological coordination of NUVAP, the collaboration of CREA and the participation of the Ministry of Health and INVALSI while Formez PA oversaw the definition of the data management system architecture and the technical updating activities for the SNAI 2014 – 2020 areas and processing for the new areas. It is a set of indicators on the demographic, socio-economic, tourism and culture, school, infrastructural and associations situation, useful for guiding and building future area strategies and on the state of the essential services used for this purpose. For the datasets of the 2014-2020 areas, this is an update, while it is newly processed for the areas identified in the new SNAI season. The indicators, provided with basic metadata, will be progressively updated on the basis of data provided by public statistics.

The Dossiers were created as part of the Public Administration Department’s project “The National Strategy for Internal Areas and the new institutional arrangements” implemented by Formez PA in support of the Internal Areas Technical Committee (CTAI).