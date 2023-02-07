Source title: The second-phase construction project of the New National Exhibition Center will resume work in an all-round way, and the main structure of the “Zijin Ribbon” will be completed by the end of the year

This can not only verify the rendering effect, but also test the craftsmanship, and provide an intuitive reference for the construction team." Zhang Lidong pointed Introduction, this sample has a total of five building structures. The one facing east is the East Landing Hall, the one facing north is the partial cornice and facade of the hotel, the one facing west is the North Landing Hall, and the one facing south shows the connecting corridor. Connection with the Prologue Hall.

In order to perfectly integrate traditional elements such as ribbons into the texture organization of the building, a large number of hyperboloid structures are used in the design scheme. Zhang Lidong said that such a process has very high requirements for construction precision, and the key parts are even as fine as millimeters. It will promote the agglomeration of upstream and downstream industries of exhibitions in surrounding areas, and attract professional exhibitions, emerging exhibitions, and international exhibitions to land.

At the construction site of the second phase of the new national exhibition project in Shunyi, workers are busy with construction.Photo by our reporter Wu Yibin

News from our newspaper (Reporter Wang Kexin) As the largest and most comprehensive comprehensive convention and exhibition venue in Beijing, how is the construction progress of the second phase of the New China International Exhibition Center, which has attracted much attention? On February 6, the reporter came to the construction site, and 1,100 workers had returned to the site to start construction in an orderly manner. At this stage, more than 96% of the underground main structure of the project has been completed, and more than 20% of the above-ground main structure has been completed, and the above-ground steel structure construction stage has been fully entered.

440,000 square meters of “Purple and Gold Ribbon”

On the top floor of the second-phase project department of Beijing Construction Engineering New National Exhibition, you can overlook the entire construction site, and the workers are busy in their respective positions.

The construction site extends northward from Hall E4 of the New China International Exhibition Center, and several venues have begun to take shape. “The second phase of the new national exhibition project includes an exhibition center, a conference center and a star-rated hotel. The east and west sides are symmetrically arranged, and the middle is connected by a ribbon-shaped corridor.” Period construction renderings. The overall image is dignified and majestic, and it is called the “Purple Gold Ribbon” because of its unique shape design, implying the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” and the interconnection between China and the world. In the future, it will become an important venue for large-scale exhibitions and high-end conferences in Beijing, and it can host various types of activities such as performing arts, cultural creation, competitions, and technology experiences.

The key parts are fine to the millimeter level

In the southeast corner of the construction site, there is a strange building with a nearly three-storey main body inlaid with various structures such as glass curtain walls, foyers, and corridors. “This is a physical sample. We selected the more difficult parts in the construction process, and conducted an advance test according to a certain proportion. This can not only verify the rendering effect, but also test the craftsmanship, and provide an intuitive reference for the construction team.” Zhang Lidong pointed Introduction, this sample has a total of five building structures. The one facing east is the East Landing Hall, the one facing north is the partial cornice and facade of the hotel, the one facing west is the North Landing Hall, and the one facing south shows the connecting corridor. Connection with the Prologue Hall.

In order to perfectly integrate traditional elements such as ribbons into the texture organization of the building, a large number of hyperboloid structures are used in the design scheme. Zhang Lidong said that such a process has very high requirements for construction precision, and the key parts are even as fine as millimeters.

At present, the second phase of the new national exhibition project has completed the declaration of new technology application demonstration projects in the construction industry in Beijing. 8 patents have been declared in the soil protection and descending stage, including 3 invention patents and 5 utility models, all of which have been authorized. In the main structure stage, 2 invention patents have been declared, all of which have been accepted.

Complete the main structure construction before the end of the year

The second phase of the New China International Exhibition Center officially started construction on September 28, 2021. It is mainly for exhibition functions. The total land area is about 640,000 square meters, and the scale of the above-ground building is about 440,000 square meters. It integrates exhibition centers, conference centers and star hotels. In one body, a net exhibition area of ​​about 200,000 square meters, a net conference area of ​​about 25,000 square meters and a supporting hotel with nearly 500 rooms will be built. After completion, it will become the largest and most comprehensive comprehensive exhibition venue in Beijing.

When will the second phase of the new national exhibition be completed? According to the schedule, it is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. According to reports, by the end of this year, the second-phase exhibition project of the New China International Exhibition Center will complete all the underground and above-ground main structure construction, and the construction of roofs and curtain walls will be carried out in an orderly manner. At that time, some buildings will initially reveal their beauty.

In the north of the second phase of the new national exhibition, it is the planning scope of the third phase of the new national exhibition, which will become the most representative new consumer landmark in the northeast of Beijing, building commercial complexes, star hotels, commercial office buildings, boutique apartments and residences and other formats, becoming the world‘s leading new highland for exhibition consumption. With the implementation of the second and third phases of the new China International Exhibition Center, the traffic system in the surrounding areas of the Beijing International Convention and Exhibition Business District has been continuously optimized and improved. The Capital Airport MRT Line and the second phase of the Jingmi Expressway will start construction this year, and the R4 subway express line is advancing rapidly. It will promote the agglomeration of upstream and downstream industries of exhibitions in surrounding areas, and attract professional exhibitions, emerging exhibitions, and international exhibitions to land.