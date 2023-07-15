Home » The series of postponement continues in the trial of the famous plastic surgeon and his partners
News

The series of postponement continues in the trial of the famous plastic surgeon and his partners

by admin
The series of postponement continues in the trial of the famous plastic surgeon and his partners

Electronic science – follow up

On Thursday, July 13, the First Instance Criminal Chamber of the Court of Appeal in Casablanca decided to postpone the trial session of the famous plastic surgeon Hassan Tazi and his partners until Thursday, July 27.

During the trial session of the defendants, which lasted for more than six hours, the preliminary and formal defenses of Professor Muhammad Al-Sinawi and Professor Fatima Al-Zahra Al-Ibrahimi were raised, before the ruling body decided to postpone the session to July 27, in order to comment on Dr. Al-Tazi’s defense against the Public Prosecution’s response.

Dr. Al-Tazi’s lawyer said that all measures taken in this file are invalid, asking the court to lift the arrest in application of the law.

In his comment on the formal pleadings, the representative of the public right explained that the decisions taken in the file were correct, and in accordance with the legal controls, referring to a set of points that were mentioned in the defenses of the lawyers, including the illegality of the arrest issued by the investigating judge to the accused, after the completion of the detailed investigation, pointing out Noting that the investigating judge’s decision is sound and derives its legitimacy from the legal texts, and is not arbitrary, as stated by the defense and was not taken outside the legal deadlines, calling for the rejection of all formal defenses raised by the defense.

During the previous sessions, the court had issued a decision rejecting requests for temporary release in favor of Al-Tazi and those with him.

See also  the test in the dunes of the Dakar 2022 - Video Gazzetta.it

Al-Tazi and those with him are facing charges related to “the felony of human trafficking by luring people and taking advantage of their weakness, need and fragility for the purpose of exploitation to carry out criminal acts (defrauding and defrauding donors in good faith) by means of a criminal gang and through pluralism and habituality and committing it against minors under the age of 18 who suffer from disease.” .

You may also like

Win an exclusive look at the stars!

Martin Mojžiš: Was it Ivan Mikloš? | Opinions...

Messi to the rescue of an Inter Miami...

Promoting Institution Building and Consolidating Achievements: Lessons learned...

The police murder of Holzminden | STERN.de

They fail to comply with protection of care...

Inflation is here to stay

Vondroušová wakes up and won’t know what happened....

Petro travels to Belgium for an important summit...

Themed Education Reading Classes in Inner Mongolia Empower...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy