The series of postponement continues in the trial of the famous plastic surgeon and his partners

On Thursday, July 13, the First Instance Criminal Chamber of the Court of Appeal in Casablanca decided to postpone the trial session of the famous plastic surgeon Hassan Tazi and his partners until Thursday, July 27.

During the trial session of the defendants, which lasted for more than six hours, the preliminary and formal defenses of Professor Muhammad Al-Sinawi and Professor Fatima Al-Zahra Al-Ibrahimi were raised, before the ruling body decided to postpone the session to July 27, in order to comment on Dr. Al-Tazi’s defense against the Public Prosecution’s response.

Dr. Al-Tazi’s lawyer said that all measures taken in this file are invalid, asking the court to lift the arrest in application of the law.

In his comment on the formal pleadings, the representative of the public right explained that the decisions taken in the file were correct, and in accordance with the legal controls, referring to a set of points that were mentioned in the defenses of the lawyers, including the illegality of the arrest issued by the investigating judge to the accused, after the completion of the detailed investigation, pointing out Noting that the investigating judge’s decision is sound and derives its legitimacy from the legal texts, and is not arbitrary, as stated by the defense and was not taken outside the legal deadlines, calling for the rejection of all formal defenses raised by the defense.

During the previous sessions, the court had issued a decision rejecting requests for temporary release in favor of Al-Tazi and those with him.

Al-Tazi and those with him are facing charges related to “the felony of human trafficking by luring people and taking advantage of their weakness, need and fragility for the purpose of exploitation to carry out criminal acts (defrauding and defrauding donors in good faith) by means of a criminal gang and through pluralism and habituality and committing it against minors under the age of 18 who suffer from disease.” .

