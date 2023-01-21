Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Tang Da Correspondent/Mo Xiaoqing) A few days ago, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to convey the study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message in 2023, an important speech at the New Year’s Tea Party of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and the The spirit of the important speech at the second plenary session of the 13th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the spirit of important instructions for the protection of intangible cultural heritage, and the spirit of the plenary session of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the implementation of the spirit of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and the second plenary session of the 13th Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, listen to our Report on the city’s intangible cultural heritage protection and other work, research and deploy relevant work. Chen Anming, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over and delivered a speech.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s 2023 New Year’s speech and the important speech at the New Year’s Tea Party of the CPPCC National Committee, and strive to create a new situation for the development of various undertakings in Jiangmen. It is necessary to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments” from the great achievements, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two maintenances”, and further strengthen the confidence to follow the general secretary and forge ahead on a new journey determination. We must persist in hard work, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, better coordinate development and security, and do a good job in this year’s work with the spirit of not waiting for others and seizing the day and night, so as to ensure that various goals and tasks become a beautiful reality step by step. It is necessary to firmly grasp the requirements of the times of united struggle, consolidate and develop the broadest patriotic united front, broadly gather the hearts and minds of overseas Chinese, the strength and wisdom of overseas Chinese, and promote the construction of a socialist modernized new overseas Chinese capital to get off to a good start.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the spirit of the plenary session of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, unswervingly promote comprehensive and strict party governance, and provide a strong political guarantee for accelerating the construction of a socialist modern new overseas Chinese capital. To persist in forging iron, we must be hard on ourselves, shoulder the political responsibility of governing the party firmly, and implement the “two establishments” and “two maintenances” into the actual actions of governing the party. It is necessary to conscientiously implement the general requirements of party building in the new era, improve the party’s unified leadership, comprehensive coverage, authoritative and efficient supervision system, strengthen political supervision, carry forward the spirit of nailing and strengthen work style construction, continue to consolidate the spiritual embankment of the eight central regulations, and resolutely punish political problems Corruption, which is intertwined with economic problems, will thoroughly rectify the corruption and unhealthy tendencies around the masses, and promote the one who dare not, cannot, and does not want to be corrupt, so that the new atmosphere of cleanliness and integrity will fill the land of overseas Chinese.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to effectively enhance the sense of responsibility and mission of intangible cultural heritage protection and inheritance, and continuously enhance the cohesion and influence of overseas Chinese culture. It is necessary to resolutely implement the work policy of “protection first, rescue first, rational use, inheritance and development”, deeply implement the inheritance and development project of intangible cultural heritage, and comprehensively improve the level of Jiangmen’s intangible cultural heritage protection. It is necessary to strengthen the excavation and utilization of Chinese excellent traditional culture, inherit Baisha culture, carry forward the spirit of Qichao, and jointly hold the 150th anniversary of Mr. Liang Qichao’s birth with Tsinghua University this year. Brands such as Longbi, Cai Lifo Boxing, and Heshan Wing Chun Boxing make cultural heritage “live”. It is necessary to adhere to the integration of culture and tourism, promote the creative transformation and innovative development of excellent culture, rely on the rural revitalization demonstration zone with Chikan Overseas Chinese Ancient Town and Overseas Chinese Town Gulao Water Town as important nodes, and plan a batch of intangible cultural heritage characteristic villages and towns and characteristic blocks as soon as possible. Demonstration drives the development of global tourism.