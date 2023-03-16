The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held an (expanded) meeting

Special topic to convey the spirit of learning from the Second Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and the National Two Sessions

Study on the Implementation of the Opinions in Our Province

On March 16, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held an (expanded) meeting to convey and study the spirit of the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Party and the National Two Sessions, and to study the implementation of the opinions in our province. Provincial Party Secretary Wang Xiaohui presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that the successful convening of the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Party laid a solid ideological, political and organizational foundation for the success of the two sessions. This National Two Sessions is an important meeting held in the first year of comprehensively implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and in the critical period of further promoting Chinese-style modernization. The spirit of the two sessions of the country is concentrated in the important speeches of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the government work report, the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Institutional reform plan and other important documents. An important achievement is the election of a new leadership of state institutions and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. In particular, General Secretary Xi Jinping was unanimously elected President of the country and Chairman of the Central Military Commission. The general secretary is supported by the whole party and loved by the people. He is the core of the party, the leader of the people, and the commander-in-chief of the army. Departments at all levels and the majority of party members and cadres in the province must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the First and Second Plenary Sessions, take the study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the National Two Sessions as an important political task, and do a good job in all aspects with a more energetic and promising spirit. This work will ensure that the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee will take root and bear fruit in Sichuan.

The meeting pointed out that the series of important speeches delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping during the Second Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and the NPC and CPPCC National Congress are lofty, profound in thinking, rich in connotation, and leading the overall situation. The Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment, firmly leading Sichuan’s modernization with Chinese-style modernization, and promoting the governance of Sichuan and Sichuan to a new level have very important guiding significance.to deeply understandThe general secretary’s comprehensive summary of the new achievements in the development of the party and the country since the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China further comprehends the decisive significance of the “two establishments” from the great changes in the new era and from the power of the party’s innovative theory and truth, and is more conscious Conscientiously safeguard the core of the Party Central Committee of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the core position of the whole party, and more consciously safeguard the authority and centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee.to deeply understandThe general secretary’s scientific judgment on the domestic and international situation, consciously put the cause of governing Shu and rejuvenating Sichuan in the context of the whole world and the whole country, and did a good job in all aspects of the work.to deeply understandThe general secretary’s incisive exposition on the major principles of “four musts” for promoting high-quality development fully, accurately and comprehensively implements the new development concept, focusing on accelerating the realization of high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement, accelerating the construction of a new development pattern, promoting agricultural modernization, and realizing the happiness of the people Ankang and other requirements promote high-quality development, better coordinate the effective improvement of quality and the reasonable growth of quantity, and effectively implement the primary task of high-quality development.to deeply understandThe general secretary’s important requirements for promoting the healthy and high-quality development of the private economy have always adhered to the “two unwavering” and “three unchanged”, optimizing the development environment of private enterprises, building a pro-Qing political and business relationship, and stimulating the vitality of private capital investment. Make better use of the important role of private enterprises in stabilizing employment and promoting income growth.to deeply understandThe general secretary’s important requirements for actively developing people’s democracy throughout the process, improving the system of people being the masters of the country, reflecting the will of the people, protecting the rights and interests of the people, and fully stimulating the enthusiasm and creativity of the people.to deeply understandThe general secretary’s important requirements for carrying forward the spirit of struggle and united struggle are to unite and lead the people to think in one place and work in one place, dare to fight, be good at fighting, and constantly strive for new and greater victories.to deeply understandThe general secretary’s important requirements for upholding and strengthening the party’s overall leadership, unswervingly and comprehensively and strictly governing the party, strengthening party building work in all fields, and providing a strong political guarantee for a new journey and a new era of achievements. The whole province must combine General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches during the Second Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the National Two Sessions with the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the General Secretary’s important instructions on Sichuan’s work, and continue to learn, understand and practice. Kung fu is firmly used to command and guide various tasks in Sichuan.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to do a good job in the follow-up and docking of various national policies and measures, the proposals of the representatives of our province, and the proposals of the committee members, so as to better seize opportunities, win support, and promote development. The series of documents of the two sessions, especially the government work report, focuses on promoting the smooth start of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way, making scientific plans for this year’s work, and proposing a package of policy measures in terms of projects and funds, which will surely release a series of policies for high-quality economic and social development dividend. Departments at all levels must carefully sort out the analysis, refine the implementation measures, plan and launch a batch of large and good projects that meet the central policy orientation and Sichuan’s development needs, and actively strive for more major projects in our province to be included in the national market. Relevant parties should strengthen the connection and follow-up of the proposals of the representatives of our province, the proposals of the committee members, and the support items reached by visiting the national ministries and commissions, and strive to transform them into real support policies.

The meeting pointed out that the key to studying and implementing the spirit of the two sessions of the country is to work hard, work hard, do a better job in Sichuan, and promote high-quality economic and social development. It is necessary to continue to maintain the strategic focus on development, accelerate the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, vigorously promote the implementation of the strategic deployment of “simultaneity of four modernizations, integration of urban and rural areas, and common prosperity of five districts”, and go all out to fight for economy and construction, and firmly Unswervingly promote high-quality development, strive to achieve effective improvement in quality and reasonable growth in quantity, promote the overall improvement of economic operation, ensure a “good start” in the first quarter, ensure that the goals and tasks for the whole year are completed, and ensure that the modernization of Sichuan in the new era and new journey starts well Good start.

The meeting pointed out thatDo a good job in project investmentfocusing on the construction of key projects in the province and key provincial-level promotion projects, promoting the completion of projects to be put into production and achieving results, projects under construction to be built quickly and invested more, new projects to be launched early and invested quickly, and reserve projects to be successively invested early.Do a good job in consumption recoveryIn-depth implementation of the “Three Products and One Innovation” consumption quality improvement and expansion project and the business service industry thousand enterprise training project, well organized various theme consumption activities, promote the integration of online and offline consumption, and better drive the overall recovery of the consumer market.Do a good job in improving the quality and efficiency of industryIn-depth implementation of the plan for improving the quality and multiplication of the six major advantageous industries, launching the “Three-Year Action Plan” for the development of national-level advanced manufacturing clusters, vigorously promoting digital industrialization and industrial digitization, and continuously optimizing the industrial layout of the province.Do a good job in agricultural productiondo a good job in spring preparations for farming and planting, implement the “Tianfu Liangtian” whole-irrigation area, the whole city and the county to tackle tough problems and improve quality, to ensure the expansion of grain area and production, and the stable production of live pigs; do a good job in “native products” articles, and accelerate the realization of “modern agriculture” One after another” and the integrated development of the primary, secondary and tertiary industries in rural areas; consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, and resolutely hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale return to poverty.

The meeting pointed out thatWe must do a good job in reform and opening updeepen the reform of “decentralization, management and service”, do a good job in the reform of key areas such as the market-oriented allocation of factors, the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and the integrated development of urban and rural areas in counties, and plan in advance the work related to the reform of local institutions in our province; in-depth implementation of the foreign trade enterprise cultivation project, high-level promotion The construction of the pilot free trade zone will carefully organize major exhibitions to promote the stability and quality of foreign investment and foreign trade.Do a good job in the development of private economystudy and improve policies and measures to support the high-quality development of the private economy, promote bailout policies for enterprises, encourage financial institutions to better serve the real economy, and better solve the practical difficulties of private enterprises.Do a good job in improving people’s livelihood securityimplement the detailed employment priority policy, focus on the employment of young people, especially college graduates, strengthen employment assistance for key groups, do a good job in 30 people’s livelihood matters with heart and soul, continue to fight in depth to defend the blue sky, clear water, and pure land, and innovate Implement cultural projects to benefit the people, advance post-earthquake recovery and reconstruction and disaster prevention and mitigation work in an orderly manner, and continuously improve the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security.Do a good job in safety and stabilitydo a good job in forest and grassland fire prevention and extinguishing work, conscientiously implement the “Class B and B management” prevention and control measures, do a good job in safety production in key areas, accelerate the construction of a higher level of safe Sichuan, and create a stable and orderly environment for high-quality development good environment.