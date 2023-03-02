On March 2, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held an enlarged meeting to convey the spirit of studying and implementing the Second Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee. Hao Peng, secretary of the provincial party committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Li Lecheng, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee and governor of the province, attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Party is a very important meeting on the new journey of comprehensively building a modern socialist country. historical meaning. The important speech delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping is lofty in purpose and rich in content. It profoundly expounds a series of major issues related to the overall development of the party and the country, and has a strong political, ideological and guiding nature. We must combine the study and implementation of the spirit of the Second Plenary Session of the Second Central Committee with the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions on the revitalization and development of Northeast China and Liaoning. .

The meeting pointed out that since the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has taken great historical initiative, great political courage, and strong responsibility, forged ahead and made great achievements, united and led the whole party, the army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country A new bureau, a new journey, and a new chapter have been better coordinated domestically and internationally, better coordinated epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and better coordinated development and security. New steps have been taken in various undertakings, laying a solid foundation for a good start and a good start for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country. We must deeply understand the new major achievements made by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, earnestly strengthen the political consciousness of firmly supporting the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two maintenances”, consciously, consciously and consciously, and thoroughly implement Implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, achieve comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs with a new atmosphere, new responsibilities and new actions, and interpret absolute loyalty with practical actions and work results.

The meeting pointed out that the study and deployment of the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Party to promote the reform of the party and state institutions is an important measure to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. , It is an inevitable requirement to comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. We must fully understand the importance and urgency of the reform of the Party and state institutions, stand at the height of the overall situation of the Party and the country, consciously unify our thinking and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, insist on thinking and acting under the overall situation, and resolutely Maintain the authority and seriousness of the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment, strengthen the confidence and determination of reform, strengthen organizational leadership, do a good job in implementation in an organized, step-by-step, and disciplined manner, resolutely follow the requirements of the Party Central Committee, do a good job in investigation and research, and adapt to the revitalization To meet the requirements of development, do a good job in institutional reform in our province, and fully implement the task of institutional reform.

The meeting emphasized that in-depth study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the primary political task at present and in the future. It is necessary to continue to work hard on comprehensive study, comprehensive grasp, and comprehensive implementation, focus on the “seven focuses”, organize and carry out learning and publicity activities with rich content and various forms, and constantly improve specific plans and measures for implementation. Refine and implement various goals and tasks to ensure that the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is fully implemented in Liaoning. It is necessary to strengthen confidence and determination, maintain strategic sobriety, carry forward the spirit of struggle, achieve “three better overall plans”, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, organically combine the implementation of the strategy of expanding domestic demand with deepening supply-side structural reforms, and make every effort Go all out to expand effective investment, do everything possible to boost consumption, comprehensively implement policies to expand imports and exports, stabilize growth, stabilize expectations, and stabilize confidence, solidly promote the overall improvement of economic operation, and strive to achieve various goals and tasks for this year. It is necessary to implement various measures of “Class B and Management” to ensure the health of the people and the normal operation of the economy and society. It is necessary to practice the people-centered development idea, promote higher quality and full employment, improve the social security system, pay close attention to “one old and one young”, and ensure and improve people’s livelihood in the process of development. We must make good use of the key strategy of reform and opening up, insist on comprehensively deepening reforms based on optimizing the business environment, deepen reforms in important areas, make overall plans for reforms in other areas, improve the reform implementation mechanism, make the reform atmosphere stronger, and ensure the implementation of reform tasks. To achieve results, strive to make new breakthroughs in the reform of important areas and key links, and effectively solve the system and mechanism problems that restrict the revitalization and development of Liaoning. Open up to force reform, continuously improve the level of opening up, and strive to create a new frontier of opening up. It is necessary to solidly promote the construction of the party in all aspects, and promote the comprehensive and strict governance of the party to develop in depth. In accordance with the requirements of the Party Central Committee, solidly carry out the education on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, strengthen the study and application of theory, and ensure that solid results are achieved. We will persevere in rectifying the wind and eradicating discipline, revitalize the style of investigation and research, seek truth and be pragmatic, work hard, and truly make achievements that can stand the test of history and the people. Integrate the promotion of not daring to be corrupt, not being able to be corrupt, and not wanting to be corrupt, and strive to build a new pattern of anti-corruption governance that comprehensively curbs growth and ensures revitalization and development, and promotes the continuous purification of Liaoning’s political ecology.

The meeting made further arrangements for the current key tasks, emphasizing the need to ensure a “good start” in the first quarter, maintain a scrambling attitude, and focus on economic work in key areas such as industry and service industries, and focus on spring plowing preparations Work. We must go all out to do a good job in safety and stability, consolidate the responsibilities of all parties, strengthen supervision and inspection, and earnestly achieve practical results. It is necessary to do a good job in the detailed implementation of the “Three-Year Action Plan for Comprehensive Revitalization and New Breakthroughs in Liaoning (2023-2025)”, further clarify the timetable, mission statement, and road map, and implement projects, lists, and projects to ensure that all Project objectives and tasks can be quantified, evaluated and assessed. It is necessary to organize and participate in the two sessions of the country and make Liaoning’s contribution to the success of the conference.

Hu Yuting, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, Deputy Governor of the Provincial Government, Vice Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, the President of the Provincial Court, and the Chief Prosecutor of the Provincial Procuratorate attended the meeting.